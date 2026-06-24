New York City appears to be quietly gearing up for what could be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding, with a trail of permits, hotel bookings and police briefings now pointing squarely at 3 July.

Swift and Kelce, both 36, announced their engagement on 26 August 2025 via a joint Instagram post captioned: 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.' In the months since, a converging body of public records, law enforcement briefings and official statements has pointed with increasing specificity to a wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden on 3 July 2026. Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the date or venue. What public documents and officials on the record say, however, is another matter.

The Street Permits That Gave The Game Away

The most substantive piece of documentation in the public domain is an application filed with New York City's Street Activity Permit Office by event planning company Winick Productions. According to the application, Winick sought authorisation to set up a tent or canopy outside Madison Square Garden for an event estimated at between 500 and 999 attendees, with provision for trucks to load and unload materials at the arena.

A city official confirmed to the New York Times that a permit was filed to close the streets surrounding Madison Square Garden from 2 July to midday on 4 July for an event on 3 July, and that Madison Square Garden is planning to host wedding festivities on that date. Winick Productions declined to comment.

The New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment separately filed a permit covering the same city blocks from the evening of 28 June to the evening of 4 July, listing the purpose as theatre load-in and load-outs for a 'film event.' Madison Square Garden has no publicly scheduled events between 28 June, when Rüfus Du Sol performs, and 7 July, when Bon Jovi plays, a nine-day gap at the height of peak touring season.

💍| New York Time reports:



“A permit was filed with New York City to close the streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to midday July 4 for an event on July 3, according to three people who have knowledge of the matter. Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have… pic.twitter.com/sZytou9W5r — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) June 24, 2026

Amtrak Briefings And Chiefs Hotel Bookings

Beneath street level, the preparations extend into Penn Station. Amtrak police officers, who patrol the station beneath the arena, have been briefed to expect a Swift wedding the weekend of 4 July, the New York Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Law enforcement agencies do not routinely brief transport officers around unverified celebrity rumour.

At the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, a 16-minute walk from Madison Square Garden, several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have booked hotel rooms for dates around 3 July, according to a person with knowledge of the arrangements cited by the New York Times. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he and his wife would attend the wedding, though he said he had no details about the venue. 'I actually asked Travis last night and he laughed at me,' Kittle said.

At his press conference on 15 June 2026, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani named the wedding explicitly while addressing the NYPD's preparedness for a packed summer schedule. 'We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one,' Mamdani said. 'We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding, all happening at the same time, and we are so excited to welcome the world here.'

When a journalist asked whether the mayor had received an invitation, Mamdani replied: 'No and no. I wish them a lovely wedding. I'll listen to "Only the Young" at home on my own.'

Secret Stage Build And The Rhode Island Plan That Fell Through

The logistics behind the MSG event extend well beyond New York. Sources told TMZ that a custom stage is being built at Rock Lititz, a 96-acre production campus in Lititz, Pennsylvania, inside a warehouse described as 'under lock and key with security guards patrolling the area.' Those same sources confirmed the stage is not connected to any current or forthcoming music tour.

Rock Lititz spokesperson Jill Brown said the company 'respects the privacy of all artists, whether they are or are not our clients.' Swift's entertainment company, Firefly Entertainment, received £631,000 ($800,000) in Pennsylvania tax credits to rehearse at Rock Lititz in 2019 and £1.58 million ($2 million) in 2022, and the facility built stage elements for both her Reputation Stadium Tour and her Eras Tour.

Read more 'Believe All Women — but Only the Right Women?': Viral Post Slams Feminists Over Silence on UK Grooming Gangs 'Believe All Women — but Only the Right Women?': Viral Post Slams Feminists Over Silence on UK Grooming Gangs

The MSG plan came together after an earlier arrangement fell apart. Sources told TMZ that the couple had locked in the Ocean House resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, near Swift's £13.4 million ($17 million) oceanfront estate, for a celebration on 13 June 2026. Those plans were abandoned in mid-May after details of the venue leaked, with a fireworks company contracted for the event notified that the booking had been cancelled and relocated to New York.

Sources told TMZ that the 3 July event at MSG is expected to draw between 1,100 and 1,200 guests, with invitations communicated by text rather than paper. Swift herself explained the reasoning behind a large guest list during her October 2025 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. 'I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble,' she said. 'I'm not gonna do that. Anyone I've ever talked to.'

The vows are believed to be taking place separately at a private location, with MSG serving as the reception, but in a city where the mayor, Amtrak police and the Street Activity Permit Office are all openly preparing, the secret is wearing thin.