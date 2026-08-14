Iran has openly floated a strategy that could turn Donald Trump's political clock into a weapon, prolong the war until he leaves office, and make the conflict itself a test of endurance.

Mohammad Reza Naghdi, a senior adviser to the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told PBS NewsHour that prolonging the war until the next US presidency was one possible way for Tehran to wear down its adversaries and strengthen deterrence.

It is a striking proposition, but there is an important caveat. Naghdi did not announce a formal Iranian decision to fight until 2029.

He described it as 'one way' forward, making his remarks a glimpse into a possible Iranian strategy rather than proof that Tehran has adopted it.

Iran's 2029 War Calculation

Naghdi was asked directly whether Iran's objective was to drag out the conflict and wait until Trump was out of office. His answer was unusually blunt.

'One way is to prolong this war until we get to the next term of the presidency and cause attrition,' Naghdi said, arguing that future attackers needed to understand there would be a cost. That puts a date on the battlefield calculation.

Trump's current term ends in January 2029, meaning Tehran could, at least in theory, view the remaining years of his presidency as part of a much longer contest.

The logic is less about defeating the United States outright than making continued confrontation painful enough to change the calculations of future American leaders.

Attrition as Iran's Deterrence Strategy

Naghdi said Iran needed to establish enough deterrence to ensure that its enemies would think twice before attacking again.

'We have to attain deterrence so that the enemy never dares to attack us, so we can live with security,' he said.

That helps explain the thinking behind Iran's Trump war strategy. If Tehran cannot simply force Washington to surrender, it can try to make the price of continued pressure so high that political patience eventually runs out. In that sense, time becomes part of the strategy.

Iran plans to outlast Trump only if it can survive the pressure long enough. But Naghdi's remarks suggest Tehran believes attrition could itself become a form of deterrence, sending a warning to whoever occupies the White House next.

EXCLUSIVE: A top adviser to the overall commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) tells PBS News Hour that the U.S. military is "weaker than what we perceived."



"The longer this war lasts, the more experience we gain," Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi said… pic.twitter.com/wQplyqjjq1 — PBS News (@NewsHour) August 12, 2026

Hormuz Turns Into a Second Battlefield

The most explosive part of the interview may have come when Naghdi was questioned about civilian and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

He defended Iran's attacks on non-military vessels, arguing that ships passing through areas Tehran controls could potentially be carrying supplies for the enemy. 'When we are at war, vessels need to pass through a region we can control,' Naghdi said.

The consequences are already visible. Shipping through Hormuz has collapsed during the conflict, with only six vessels recorded passing through on August 10, compared with roughly 130 to 140 a day before the war.

That is not merely a regional shipping problem. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical artery for global oil and LNG supplies, so prolonged disruption can quickly become an economic weapon.

Washington Signals It Can Wait Too

There is a striking symmetry emerging. Iran is talking about prolonging the war and using attrition to make future attacks costly. Washington, meanwhile, is signalling that it has no intention of being forced into a quick retreat.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on 13 August that the US military could maintain its naval blockade of Iranian ports indefinitely by rotating forces in and out of the region. That creates a dangerous contest of endurance. Tehran says it can keep fighting. Washington says it can keep the pressure on. Neither message sounds like one from a side preparing to blink first.

Trump's Political Clock Is Now Part of the War

That is what makes Naghdi's remarks so striking. Iran's plan to prolong the war until Trump leaves office is not yet an established policy, but a senior IRGC adviser has publicly identified it as a possible strategy. At the same time, diplomacy remains stalled, Hormuz is barely functioning normally, and Washington is threatening sustained pressure.

The result is a war with a political clock ticking in the background. For Trump, the question is whether he can force Iran towards a deal before the conflict's military and economic costs become harder to sustain. For Tehran, the calculation may be very different. If Iran truly believes time is on its side, January 2029 is not simply the date Trump's presidency ends. It could become the date Tehran is waiting for.