Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire on Friday after SpaceX's blockbuster IPO in New York, drawing an immediate and ferocious response from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who used Musk's own social media platform to renew calls to 'tax the rich.'

The news came after SpaceX, Musk's privately held rocket company, finally made its long‑anticipated debut on the public markets. Shares opened at $135 and quickly traded up to $150, handing Musk an unprecedented paper fortune linked to his controlling stake and catapulting him far beyond his already comfortable position as the world's richest man. Until today, that title alone had been enough to make him a lightning rod in US debates over inequality and tax policy.

Zohran Mamdani Uses SpaceX IPO to Press 'Tax The Rich' Agenda

Mamdani, a proudly progressive mayor whose entire political brand is built on extracting more from the ultra‑wealthy, did not wait for the closing bell. Posting on X, the platform Musk acquired and rebranded from Twitter, he wrote: 'Reason #1,000,000,000,000 why we should tax the rich.'

Reason #1,000,000,000,000 why we should tax the rich. https://t.co/ELgIUwwXns — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 12, 2026

As political slogans go, it was unsubtle. It was also entirely in character. Mamdani campaigned on a raft of measures targeting high earners and owners of luxury property, and has already pushed through a controversial pied‑à‑terre tax on multimillion‑dollar second homes. His argument is simple enough: in a city where public services are strained and housing is chronically unaffordable, a trillionaire created in a single day of trading is not a triumph but a warning sign.

Mamdani's decision to confront Elon Musk on the very platform Musk controls added another layer of theatre to the clash. Supporters saw a mayor using a billionaire's own megaphone against him. Critics saw a familiar script: a left‑wing politician using a headline‑grabbing number to hammer home a longstanding ideological point.

During last year's New York mayoral race, Musk openly backed Mamdani's rival, former governor Andrew Cuomo. Their feud has simmered since, with Musk presenting himself as an efficiency‑obsessed reformer of bloated institutions, and Mamdani arguing that efficiency without redistribution is just austerity by another name.

First Trillionaire Status Deepens Wealth Gap With Tech Rivals

Even before the SpaceX IPO, Elon Musk topped global wealth rankings thanks to his holdings in Tesla and his private stake in SpaceX. According to figures cited in the reporting, the second‑richest person, Google's Larry Page, is worth $294.1 billion. Fellow Google co‑founder Sergey Brin follows on $271.3 billion, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on $248.9 billion.

For opponents like Mamdani, the first trillionaire is not just a curiosity but a data point in an ongoing argument that current tax regimes allow capital gains and stock‑based fortunes to grow almost unchecked. For Musk's admirers and many investors, on the other hand, the wealth is a by‑product of building companies they see as strategically vital, from electric cars to reusable rockets.

SpaceX Just Blasted Off the Biggest IPO in History

SpaceX priced its blockbuster debut at $135 per share, raising a record $75 billion and catapulting Elon Musk’s rocket empire to a $1.77 trillion valuation instantly one of the world’s most valuable companies.11

Trading kicks off… pic.twitter.com/ivjl2pZjI9 — NewYork-Insight (@NewYork_Insight) June 12, 2026

It is worth noting that these valuations are volatile by nature, tethered to stock prices that can swing wildly. Musk's trillionaire status rests on the current trading price of SpaceX shares and the assumption that this level will hold. Nothing is confirmed yet over how stable that figure will be, so any celebration or outrage over the exact number should be taken with a grain of salt.

Efficiency, Elon Musk and a Very Different Vision of Government

The showdown between Zohran Mamdani and Elon Musk is not only about money. Both men, in their own ways, lay claim to the language of efficiency and waste‑cutting.

Last month, Mamdani announced a Commission on Government Efficiency, known as COGE, a new body tasked with making New York City's bureaucracy less sluggish. Business Insider reported that some observers saw the move as an oblique jab at Musk's high‑profile attempts to streamline operations, including what the article described as his 'DOGE efforts in the White House' — a reference that has itself become a point of political sniping.

Read more SpaceX Raises Record $75 Billion IPO Despite $5 Billion Loss and Overvaluation Warnings: 'A Leap of Faith' SpaceX Raises Record $75 Billion IPO Despite $5 Billion Loss and Overvaluation Warnings: 'A Leap of Faith'

City Hall, for its part, insisted the commission is about basic competence rather than culture‑war posturing. In a statement, officials said the agency would ensure 'the government keeps pace with New Yorkers' needs,' pointing to efforts to cut 'bureaucratic red tape,' overhaul civic procedures and make it easier for residents to access affordable services.

At a 28 May press conference, Mamdani cast the initiative as a kind of working‑class technocracy. 'We are delivering on something New Yorkers — and frankly many Americans — care about,' he said. 'What we are speaking about is a sincere fulfillment of a vision that ensures that city government is operating with the same focus that a working-class New Yorker is when they're trying to balance their bills.'

The irony is that this rhetoric overlaps, at least superficially, with the way Musk talks about his own companies: lean, data‑driven, allergic to bloat. Mamdani has previously suggested that he and Musk share a desire to eliminate waste, both simply disagreeing on what should happen to the savings.

That disagreement was laid bare by Jeff Bezos's response to the COGE announcement. The Amazon founder, himself one of the richest men on earth and another beneficiary of booming tech valuations, wrote on X that he believed the commission's mission could justify cutting taxes rather than hiking them. 'With some of the savings, we can zero out taxes on the bottom half of earners,' he posted, according to CNBC. 'The best way to put money in people's pockets is not to take it out in the first place.'

Between Mamdani's call to tax a newly minted trillionaire and Bezos's plea to shrink the state instead, Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO has become more than a financial milestone. It is now a stage on which competing visions of what to do with extraordinary wealth are playing out in real time, fought over in the comments section of a site the world's first trillionaire owns.