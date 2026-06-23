Katie Price's former husband and Australian pop star Peter Andre has strongly rejected claims made by Lee Andrews that he has 'adopted' Price's five children, describing the suggestion as 'categorically untrue' amid growing controversy surrounding the businessman's remarks.

The response comes after Andrews made the claim in a viral Father's Day Cameo video, which quickly spread across social media and reignited scrutiny of his marriage to Price and his relationship with her family.

Peter Andre Rejects Adoption Claim

According to Metro, Andre has firmly dismissed the suggestion that any adoption process has taken place, stating that the claim has no factual or legal basis.

The singer shares two children, Junior and Princess, with Price and is understood to be deeply unhappy with Andrews' comments.

Andre's response has intensified the backlash already circulating online, with critics questioning how Andrews could describe himself as having 'adopted' the children when no formal arrangement or legal proceedings exist.

A representative for the 'Mysterious Girl' singer also rejected the claim, calling it 'categorically untrue' and 'yet another lie', while questioning Andrews' credibility following his rapid rise to public attention after his relationship with Price became public.

The spokesperson added: 'They haven't even met him!', referring to Junior and Princess.

The remarks have further fuelled scrutiny of Andrews' statement, with questions remaining over whether his comments were misinterpreted or have any basis in fact.

Lee Andrews' Viral Cameo Video

The controversy stems from a personalised Father's Day video recorded by Andrews shortly after his release from Al-Awir Central Prison in Dubai.

Read more Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Sparks Controversy After Claiming He's 'Adopted' Her Five Kids Without Ever Meeting Them Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Sparks Controversy After Claiming He's 'Adopted' Her Five Kids Without Ever Meeting Them

In the clip, he referred to himself as a father figure to Price's children and said: 'I haven't got children, but we're trying. I've adopted five of them. I love my wife and I love her children.'

The remark prompted viewers to question the claim, as there is no public record of any legal adoption process involving Price's children.

Andrews and Price married in 2026 following a whirlwind relationship that began online and quickly developed into a high-profile marriage. The couple's relationship has frequently attracted media attention because of its speed and the public nature of their private lives.

In the same video, Andrews also revealed that he and Price are trying for a baby together, further amplifying interest in the couple's personal circumstances.

Andrews Only Met Price's Children via FaceTime

The claim has come under additional scrutiny due to Price's previous comments about her children's relationship with Andrews.

Price has previously stated that Andrews has not met her children in person, with reports indicating their interactions have so far been limited to FaceTime calls while she prioritises stability within the relationship.

Earlier this year, the former glamour model said she was taking a cautious approach to introducing a new partner to her children, despite already being married to Andrews.

Price is the mother of five children: Harvey, 24, whom she shares with former footballer Dwight Yorke; Junior, 21, and Princess, 19, from her marriage to Peter Andre; and Jett and Bunny, whom she shares with former husband Kieran Hayler.

Her children have also previously commented on the situation, according to Metro. Princess said she 'doesn't know anything' about her mother's new husband, while Junior described the marriage as a 'bombshell', adding that he was left confused by the rapid development of events.

He said: 'At this point, I don't know what to think. She's flipping married him. I don't know the guy, so it's shocking. Of course it is. It is weird.'

Neither Andrews nor Price has publicly clarified the comments, leaving them open to interpretation and continued scrutiny.