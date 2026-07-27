Eric Bieniemy's wife, Mia, was shot multiple times at the family's home in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sunday night, authorities said, as Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed she is now in a stable condition and described her as 'a saint' while the team rallies around its long-time offensive coordinator.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called at about 7.30pm local time to reports of a shooting at the Bieniemys' Virginia address, a few miles from the Washington Commanders' practice facility where Eric worked in 2023.

Officers found a 57-year-old woman suffering from 'multiple gunshot wounds' and she was taken to hospital with 'serious injuries'. On Monday, both Reid and the sheriff's office confirmed she was in stable condition.

Son Charged Over Shooting

Investigators allege the shooter was the couple's 27-year-old son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, who was arrested early Monday and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling.

He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center while the investigation continues.

Reid Offers Support and Shares Update

Speaking after the Chiefs' Monday morning practice at Missouri Western State University in St Joseph, Missouri, Reid confirmed Bieniemy had left training camp and travelled back to Virginia to be with his family.

'Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family, our thoughts and prayers are with them,' Reid told reporters. 'I can't get into details on it, but things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it. He has a great support group here, as does his family, as needed. We'll just let time take care of it from there.'

Reid gave an update on the family's condition: 'Mia is stable, which is a plus,' adding that Eric Junior was also stable. He then turned more personal: 'She's a saint, we all know that, those of you that know her. One of God's great blessings. But things happen. And you have to work through it. That's where we're at right now. Time will have to be involved in this to help heal.'

There is no timetable for Bieniemy's return to camp. 'On these things, real life, you take care of that,' Reid said. 'We'll be able to keep it moving here, but the most important thing is EB has an opportunity to spend some time there and take care of that business.'

Chiefs Reshape Coaching Duties in His Absence

The Chiefs initially issued a short written statement saying: 'The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy's family. Out of respect for their privacy, we won't have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.'

Behind the scenes, the coaching staff had already begun reshuffling responsibilities. Reid said passing game coordinator Joe Bleymaier would serve as acting offensive coordinator, including calling plays during camp sessions, while offensive line coach Andy Heck continues running the ground game.

'Joe Bleymaier is our pass-game coordinator, and he'll be involved there. Andy Heck is the run-game coordinator, we'll be able to keep it moving here,' Reid said.

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Personal Tragedy Hits as Bieniemy Returns to Chiefs

The timing is significant for Bieniemy professionally, even if that feels secondary given the circumstances.

He rejoined the Chiefs this year as offensive coordinator after stints with the Washington Commanders, UCLA and the Chicago Bears, returning to the role in which he helped lead Kansas City to three Super Bowl appearances and two titles between 2018 and 2022.

Only last week, Reid had spoken about having his long-time colleague back in the building, calling him 'one of the more phenomenal guys I have been around at being a leader of men.' The sheriff's office says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.