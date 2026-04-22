Last month, it was reported that Labrinth's music would not be featured in the latest season of 'Euphoria'.

The singer shared a statement about the music industry, writing on Instagram, 'IM DONE WITH THIS INDUSTRY. F*** COLUMBIA. DOUBLE F*** EUPHORIA. IM OUT. THANK YOU AND GOOD NIGHT X.'

Labrinth has been integral to the show since its debut, with tracks like 'Formula' and 'All For Us' becoming popular hits.

With Labrinth's music noticeably absent from the show, fans have been speculating about what may have happened behind the scenes. His now-deleted post suggesting he release music every Sunday alongside the show's airing has only fuelled further questions among viewers.

About Labrinth's Departure from 'Euphoria'

When asked about the fallout, creator Sam Levinson told Rolling Stone, 'I don't know' and continued to praise Labrinth as an 'incredible collaborator and someone who really built the foundation of the sound of Euphoria.'

Labrinth later wrote on his Instagram story, 'People will comfortably lie in this industry and still call themselves honest people. So no cap, I decided to remove whatever music I had in it. I spoke to HBO, as far as I know, we are cool. I left because, last truth, when I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me. But I don't let people treat me like s***.'

Recently, his now-deleted post suggests that he should release music every Sunday when 'Euphoria' airs, raising questions among fans.

Labrinth says he should release music every Sunday when ‘Euphoria’ airs:



“Use the drama and the people who have supported me for years to generate more sales, yeh that’s a great idea” pic.twitter.com/i3PKCE8ayp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 21, 2026

'I SHOULD RELEASE A SONG EVERY SUNDAY AT 6 PM RIGHT? AND USE THE DRAMA AND THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE SUPPORTED ME FOR YEARS TO GENERATE MORE SALES, YEH THATS A GREAT IDEA,' the singer wrote.

Following the controversy, fans have continuously wondered why he left, with some saying that Labrinth should just 'spill the tea and tell what happened' and others suggesting that he should 'start speaking with clarity'.

what in the hell did they do to him 😭 https://t.co/z4AicdTUz4 — bunny (@babybunnyrry) April 21, 2026

gonna need him to start speaking with clarity and making moves atp, the riddles and hypotheticals are getting aggy https://t.co/r5PzfxAklg — NaomiCampbell’sHazmatSuit (@NegressElba) April 21, 2026

In a recent interview with GQ, the singer sheds more light on the issue, saying that he 'felt that the family and the fluidity started to deteriorate, and the creative camaraderie started to dissipate, and it felt like it was happening for no reason.'

Fans React to the Absence of Labrinth's Music in 'Euphoria' Season 3

Following the premiere of the third season of 'Euphoria', fans quickly took to social media to express disappointment over the absence of Labrinth's music.

Many argued that his sound was central to the show's identity, with some saying the 'whole vibe feels different' and that something is 'heavily missing'. Others noted that scenes felt incomplete without his signature score.

the music hans has made for euphoria sounds great but it is so strikingly *not* euphoria that it feels out of place. this show just did not need a zimmer score. 😭 labrinth is insanely missed — g ✶ MET Z (@N1NETY6S) April 20, 2026

just saw a clip of the new euphoria ep oh labrinth was the heartbeat of the show cuz the music not matching up at all — i know dada (@pinkst3rs) April 20, 2026

One user on X wrote, 'labrinth succeeded in ruining all euphoria scenes that were supposed to have his songs like you can FEEL something missing. hope he's proud', to which another user replied, 'you can definitely feel the absence of his music like it feels bland and normal'.

labrinth succeeded in ruining all euphoria scenes that were supposed to have his songs like you can FEEL something missing. hope he’s proud — big ceo (@korysverse) April 20, 2026

Following Labrinth's departure, Hans Zimmer took over the music for the third season. Labrinth, on the other hand, is set to release a new album, Cosmic Opera Act II, on 29 May 2026.