FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia plans to retire in December, The Washington Post reported, which would make him the third deputy director to leave under FBI Director Kash Patel.

The report came five days after Raia declined to name a specific right-wing domestic terrorism organisation in testimony to Congress. Neither the Post nor Reuters linked the two events.

Another Exit at the Top

Raia intends to retire in December, The Washington Post reported, citing three people familiar with the matter, according to Reuters. No reason for the decision was given, and the FBI and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A bureau veteran who joined the FBI in 2003, Raia previously served as a senior counterterrorism official and led the New York field office. Patel named him co-deputy director on 9 January, replacing Dan Bongino, the right-wing podcaster and former Secret Service agent who had no FBI experience. Raia served alongside Andrew Bailey, who had been appointed co-deputy in August 2025.

Bailey, a former Missouri attorney general, resigned in September after about a year in the role. Bongino announced in December 2025 that he would leave the following month, after less than a year in the role. With Bongino and Bailey already gone, Raia's expected departure would mark the third deputy-director exit under Patel in less than two years.

Colleagues saw Raia as a calming and more professional presence, according to people familiar with his leadership, though he echoed some of Patel's language, the Post reported, according to Newser. His departure would leave the deputy director's position vacant, a role that oversees the bureau's day-to-day operations.

'Please Name One'

Raia's planned exit follows his appearance before the House Homeland Security Committee on 18 November, at a hearing titled 'Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11'.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's top Democrat, asked him to name three domestic terrorism organisations. 'Can you give me three of those organizations that meet that test, right now?' Thompson asked, HuffPost reported.

'I would say 764,' Raia replied, referring to an online extremist network associated with the exploitation, coercion and abuse of minors. 'I would also say antifa, off the top of my head.'

Thompson then asked for a right-wing example. Raia said 'Yes, sir,' but when told 'Please name one,' he declined, saying he did not want to 'paint [with] a broad brush'.

'We don't deal in the organizations, we deal in the people in those organizations,' he said.

'But you said antifa!' Thompson shot back. Raia then acknowledged he had named antifa because Trump had designated it a terrorist organisation, according to HuffPost. Trump signed an executive order making that designation in September 2025, though the US has no formal statutory system for designating domestic terrorist organisations, and antifa is generally seen as a decentralised movement rather than a single group. 'Just name me one,' Thompson pressed, AlterNet reported.

Turmoil Under Patel

There is no indication that the exchange prompted Raia's decision to retire, and the reports did not link the two.

Still, his departure would leave another gap at the top of the bureau. Under Patel and his deputies, many experienced officials have been pushed out, particularly those tied to investigations involving Trump, the Post previously reported, according to Newser.

The report also comes amid broader personnel changes across the Trump administration following Republicans' losses in the 3 November midterms, Reuters noted. No successor to Raia has been announced.