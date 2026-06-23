Nancy Guthrie's family is confronting a new and deeply unsettling twist in Arizona, after a report on Wednesday said one of the ransom notes sent following her February disappearance claimed she was already dead. The note is among several conflicting messages that have reached investigators and the family of NBC Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, who has publicly pleaded for answers about what happened to her 78-year-old mother.

After months of confusion and false leads in the search for Nancy, who vanished after being dropped at her Tucson-area home on 31 January. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to appear at a virtual worship service. Since then, the case has sprawled into a tangle of alleged ransom demands, anonymous emails and online claims, many of which authorities and the family now suspect are hoaxes exploiting a very public tragedy.

It has reviewed two notes allegedly sent after Nancy's disappearance on 1 February. According to the outlet, one message flatly stated that Nancy had died and did not include any demand for money or offer to trade her body for cash. That stark claim stands in contrast to earlier accounts that described a kidnap-for-ransom scenario and has raised fresh questions over whether any of the communications can be trusted at all.

Investigators have not confirmed the authenticity of the documents NBC reviewed. Nothing is verified, and without public forensic findings, every version of events still has to be taken with a grain of salt.

Ransom Notes Deepen Mystery Around Nancy Guthrie

An earlier report in Air Mail described what it said were two ransom notes tied to the Nancy case. The first allegedly told the family that Nancy was 'safe but scared' and demanded millions of dollars for her release. Days later, a second note was said to have arrived, this time claiming she was dead and offering to return her body in exchange for an unspecified sum.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as Chilling 'Scared but OK' Claim Clashes With Horrific Death Note Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as Chilling 'Scared but OK' Claim Clashes With Horrific Death Note

Those accounts painted a grim narrative arc that shifted from hope to apparent finality in a matter of days. Yet NBC's latest reporting suggests at least one note that spoke of her death did not behave like a conventional ransom demand, because there was no price, no apology, and no bargaining. That absence of leverage has led some observers to quietly wonder whether the author was ever in contact with Nancy at all.

Complicating things further, celebrity news outlet has reported receiving its own ransom note that made no mention of Nancy's death. The site has also said it was contacted by someone claiming to know where Nancy was and who her abductors were. According to TMZ, that person initially demanded payment in Bitcoin for their information before later writing that 'time is no longer of the essence' a phrase the outlet interpreted as a hint that Nancy was no longer alive.

None of those claims has been publicly corroborated by law enforcement. At this stage, it is not clear whether any of the notes or emails originate from the same person, or indeed from anyone genuinely connected to Nancy's disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie Weighs 'Real' And Fake Notes

Savannah has already acknowledged, in careful terms, that her family has been inundated with supposed ransom communications. Speaking on Today, she said there had been 'a lot of different notes' and that, in her understanding, most were not real.

That brief on-air comment was unusually direct for a high-profile journalist reporting on her own family's ordeal. She also suggested that two notes the Guthries chose to respond to might be authentic, without elaborating on how the family or investigators had reached that conclusion.

Her remarks underline an uncomfortable reality. Every new message forces the family to assess, again and again, whether they are dealing with someone who has their mother, someone who had her, or simply someone looking for attention or money.

Meanwhile, the official investigation appears to be moving at the slower pace familiar to anyone who has followed long-running missing person cases. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously described the inquiry as especially difficult, saying detectives are relying heavily on DNA evidence and laboratory analysis.

'What really makes it prolonged is we do rely on labs,' Nanos said earlier this month. 'You don't want to jeopardise not just the integrity of this case, but the integrity of DNA as a supplement to law enforcement work.'

Detectives have released doorbell camera footage that shows a masked individual at Nancy's front door around the time she went missing. Even that apparently solid piece of evidence has not yet led to a named suspect or a publicly identified person of interest.

The picture that emerges is of a case in which the clearest signals are coming from science behind closed lab doors, while the noisiest ones arrive anonymously by email and post. Until authorities announce a verified breakthrough, Nancy's family will remain caught between hope and dread, reading every new message for clues while knowing full well it might be nothing more than a cruel distraction.