Four months have passed since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's 'Today' anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing from her Tucson, Arizona home on 1 February 2026 — and still, no suspect has been named. The case has taken a sharper edge in recent days after FBI Director Kash Patel went public with fresh criticism of the local authorities handling it, revealing new details about the scale of federal involvement and the friction that has accompanied it.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NewsNation's Katie Pavlich, Patel said the FBI had been present from the outset, offering assistance in the search for the missing mother of the NBC anchor. But he was unambiguous about what he said happened next. 'We showed up immediately and offered our assistance. We were not let in for four days. And that's their choice,' Patel told NewsNation.

Kash Patel blames others for Nancy Guthrie not being found: "We are not the lead agency. We were not let in for four days. That's their choice." pic.twitter.com/ZtXQCDYv5l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2026

FBI's Own Efforts in the Field

Beyond the access dispute, Patel disclosed new details about the bureau's operational commitment to the case. 'We continue to offer assistance,' he said. 'I even visited our Tucson office, where we had 150 agents and analysts working on the Nancy Guthrie case to provide intelligence.' The FBI director also described how the bureau leveraged technology partnerships to make headway in the investigation. Patel explained that once access to the Ring doorbell camera was granted, agents worked with Google to recover metadata even without a paid subscription service — a step he credited with generating meaningful leads.

Patel also questioned a decision by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to route DNA evidence to a private laboratory in Florida rather than the FBI's forensic facilities. 'We have Quantico, best lab in the world,' Patel said, adding he had an aircraft 'ready to move it immediately through the night.' He said the bureau had offered to test the DNA themselves, only to be passed over.

Sheriff Nanos Pushes Back

The Pima County Sheriff's Office has not taken the criticism quietly. In a statement, the department said Sheriff Nanos had responded to the scene on the night of the incident and that a member of the FBI Task Force had been notified and was present alongside local personnel. The department also stated that its chosen laboratory and the FBI Laboratory at Quantico 'have worked in close partnership from the outset and continue to collaborate in the analysis of evidence.'

Nanos also responded directly to Patel's earlier claims, stating that the FBI 'was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family' and that 'coordination with the Bureau began without delay.' He added that decisions on evidence processing were made on the ground based on operational needs — a framing that differed sharply from Patel's account.

Statement from Sheriff Chris Nanos: pic.twitter.com/slujYQbncO — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) May 5, 2026

This is not the first time the two have clashed. Patel made similar allegations during an appearance on Sean Hannity's podcast in May, where he claimed the FBI had been 'kept out of the investigation' during the critical first 48 hours after Guthrie disappeared. Nanos countered at the time, and the back-and-forth has since become a recurring feature of the case's public narrative.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has drawn sustained national attention in the United States, in part because of her daughter's public profile but also because of the unresolved questions surrounding it. The strain between Nanos and the FBI has intensified further, as two members of the Pima County Board of Supervisors have moved to oust Nanos over separate perjury allegations. This stems from claims that he lied under oath about his disciplinary record as a Texas police officer in the 1970s and 1980s, adding another layer of institutional pressure to an already fraught investigation.

With no suspect identified and the case now past the four-month mark, the public dispute between federal and local authorities risks overshadowing the central question that remains unanswered: what happened to Nancy Guthrie?