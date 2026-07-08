A federal judge in San Francisco has jailed the founder of an ADHD telehealth startup for six years after prosecutors said her company distributed more than 37 million Adderall pills while targeting vulnerable patients, including people on psychiatric holds and deceased individuals.

Ruthia He, the CEO of Done Global, was sentenced to 72 months in prison after a jury convicted her of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, health care fraud and obstruction of justice.

Landmark Telehealth Prosecution

The case is one of the first major federal criminal prosecutions of a telehealth platform for large‑scale stimulant distribution. Authorities allege the scheme generated over $90 million (approximately £67 million) and defrauded insurers of about $12.3 million (around £9.2 million). The scale of prescribing also worsened access for legitimate patients during the national shortage of Adderall pills.

Unlike typical telehealth enforcement actions that end in civil penalties, this case produced criminal convictions and prison terms for executives.

Drug dealing REBRANDED as telehealth.



Thanks to the work of @DOJFraudDiv, Ruthia He, the founder of a digital health startup, was convicted by a federal jury for pushing more than 40 MILLION PILLS of Adderall to an online system with little medical oversight.



As a former exec.… pic.twitter.com/Ka0Od0mhT3 — DrOzCMS (@DrOzCMS) July 8, 2026

The Scale of the Scheme

Prosecutors said the company ran a subscription model that minimised clinical checks and pushed high‑volume prescribing. Done Global's platform used ultra‑short evaluations and automatic refills that bypassed meaningful follow‑up, according to court filings.

The distinction between clinical discretion and criminal distribution turned on systematic safeguards: patients were prescribed based on automated questionnaires with no diagnostic interview, refills were scheduled regardless of side effects, and clinicians were paid based on prescription volume rather than clinical outcomes.

'Medical necessity must always drive the decision to prescribe controlled substances,' U.S. Attorney Craig H Missakian said in a statement. 'Ruthia He and David Brody violated that core principle.' The indictment alleges the company paid clinicians up to $60,000 a month (about £44,800) for large prescription numbers.

Sentencing Details and Wider Fallout

He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, health care fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice. David Brody, the clinical president, was sentenced to 24 months with a $1 million (approximately £746,000) fine.

Prescriptions were issued to deceased individuals and people on involuntary psychiatric holds, prosecutors alleged.

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Obstruction Allegations and Flight Risk

Court documents say He shifted parts of the operation towards China, instructed staff to use encrypted apps with disappearing messages and deleted records relevant to the investigation. She also researched non‑extradition countries and attempted to leave the US, conduct that led to pretrial detention.

The obstruction count was a factor in sentencing and signalled a deliberate effort to conceal the operation's inner workings.

𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿/𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝟳𝟮 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟮𝟰 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀, 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗹𝘆, 𝗳𝗼𝗿 $𝟵𝟬 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗲… pic.twitter.com/XOlKaytRxr — DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) July 8, 2026

What It Means for ADHD Telehealth

The case arrives amid persistent concerns about stimulant access and the national Adderall shortage. Regulators have warned that virtual pathways must meet the same compliance standards as in‑person care.

Christian J Schrank, deputy inspector general at HHS‑OIG, called the case "one of the most egregious abuses of telehealth we've seen". Legal analysts say it signals expanded criminal risk for digital health platforms.

Final Terms and Supervised Release

He will serve her sentence in federal custody before a three‑year supervised release period. Brody's two‑year term runs alongside a three‑year period of supervised release and a $1 million (approximately £746,000) fine. The court ordered both defendants to pay restitution.

Federal authorities have described the scheme as one of the largest health care fraud actions involving telemedicine and controlled substances. The case is expected to influence compliance practices across the digital health sector.