The jury in the high-profile murder trial of Karmelo Anthony has been sequestered as they prepare to weigh a verdict in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, a case that has gripped Texas and triggered widespread online speculation, including confusion over whether the defendant is related to former NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

Despite viral claims circulating on social media, there is no known connection between the two.

The Carmelo Anthony Relationship Speculation

As the murder trial gains national attention, one of the most searched questions online has been whether Karmelo Anthony has any relation to NBA star Carmelo Anthony. However, there is no evidence or public record indicating any family connection between the two.

The confusion appears to stem from the similarity in names, which has been amplified by viral posts and misinformation circulating during the trial coverage. The speculation has grown alongside heightened media interest in the case, which is now approaching a critical verdict stage.

Jury Sequestered as Trial Reaches Final Stage

The murder trial in McKinney, Texas, has entered its decisive phase after the defence rested following days of testimony. Judge John Roach Jr has ordered the jury to be sequestered in a hotel, where they are isolated from television, phones and social media as they prepare to deliberate.

Jurors are expected to receive detailed legal instructions before considering a verdict that could determine whether Anthony, 19, is convicted of murder or accepted as having acted in self-defence.

What Did Karmelo Anthony Do?

The case centres on the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, on 2 April 2025.

Court testimony indicates the incident began when Anthony, an athlete from Centennial High School, sat under another school's tent during heavy rain. Witnesses said tensions escalated after Metcalf, a student at Memorial High School, asked him to leave the area.

Anthony has pleaded not guilty to murder and claims self-defence. He faces a potential sentence of five years to life in prison under Texas law and is being tried as an adult despite being 17 at the time of the incident.

Conflicting Testimony and Emotional Courtroom Scenes

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The trial has featured emotional testimony, including 911 recordings, video evidence of the altercation and graphic images shown to jurors. Family members of both Metcalf and Anthony have attended proceedings.

Witness accounts have varied significantly. Some said Metcalf pushed Anthony before the stabbing, while others described a lighter contact or disagreed on key details of the confrontation.

One witness testified that he heard Anthony say, 'I told him not to touch me,' although he later acknowledged under questioning that he did not see the full incident and could not confirm how events unfolded.

Prosecution and Defence Arguments

Prosecutors have argued that Anthony was the aggressor and had opportunities to avoid confrontation, including leaving the tent area when conditions changed during the rain.

The defence has focused on inconsistencies in witness statements and argued that Anthony believed he was in danger at the time of the incident. Defence lawyers have also disputed claims that he was surrounded, citing conflicting accounts from those present.

Social Media Reaction and Jury Warnings

The case has sparked intense discussion online, including debates over race and jury selection, alongside misinformation surrounding the individuals involved.

Before the court adjourned, Judge Roach instructed jurors not to search for information or discuss the case outside deliberations. He stressed that their decision must be based solely on evidence presented in court as the closing arguments approach.