Italian sideline reporter Eleonora Incardona is preparing to return to the global football spotlight as anticipation builds ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, following a period of downtime in Egypt's Red Sea resort of El Gouna.

The 36-year-old broadcaster, who gained wider international attention during last summer's Club World Cup coverage in the US, has signalled her excitement for the upcoming tournament with a social media post saying, 'FIFA WORLD CUP can't wait! See you in America,' as she transitions back into a busy reporting schedule.

Incardona's Role in International Football Coverage

Eleonora Incardona has become increasingly visible in international football broadcasting through her work at major tournaments and European competitions. Known for her sideline reporting at high-profile matches, she has built a reputation within Italian sports media, particularly through her appearances on DAZN Italy football coverage.

Her profile rose significantly during the Club World Cup in the United States last summer, where she travelled across multiple host cities to cover the tournament. The assignment marked one of her most prominent international roles to date, placing her at the centre of a growing trend of European sideline reporters gaining global exposure in football media.

Club World Cup Exposure

The Club World Cup provided a major platform for Incardona's work, as she delivered pitch-side updates during matches involving elite club sides from around the world. Her coverage from various US cities contributed to her expanding recognition outside Italy, particularly among international football audiences following the tournament.

Her presence at the event also highlighted the increasing demand for dynamic sideline reporting in modern sports broadcasting, where real-time updates, fan engagement, and stadium atmosphere coverage have become key components of televised football.

El Gouna Beach Break Ahead of World Cup 2026

In the weeks leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 build-up, Incardona has been spending time in El Gouna, a coastal resort on Egypt's Red Sea known for its beaches and leisure tourism. Her recent downtime reflects a short break before she returns to a demanding international schedule covering one of the world's most-watched sporting events.

The contrast between her relaxed beach setting and her upcoming role in high-intensity football environments has been noted by followers on social media, where she frequently shares updates from both professional assignments and personal travel.

Social Media Presence and Audience Engagement

Incardona's online presence has played a significant role in shaping her public profile, with her posts attracting attention from football fans across Europe and beyond. Her announcement teasing a return to the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026 build-up added to growing anticipation around her involvement in the tournament coverage.

Her visibility reflects a broader shift in sports journalism, where sideline reporters increasingly engage directly with audiences through social media platforms, extending their reach beyond traditional broadcast roles.

Return to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Coverage

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The FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, will mark another major international assignment for Incardona.

While Italy will not be participating after failing to qualify, her role in covering the tournament is expected to focus on broader match coverage, fan zones and stadium reporting across host cities.

Her return to the United States follows her previous experience covering the Club World Cup, further strengthening her profile as an international sideline reporter operating at some of football's biggest global events.