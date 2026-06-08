A woman in Prince George, British Columbia, turned to a group of strangers playing cricket in a public park after she said she was being followed by a man she described as 'creepy.' The group immediately stopped their game, surrounded her, and confronted the man — all without raising a fist.

The incident, captured on video and posted by TikTok account 6ixbuzztv, has since accumulated nearly 350,000 views and thousands of comments, with many praising the players for their measured but firm response. The clip shows the woman standing behind the group as the man approaches, and the players forming a protective barrier between them.

'Stay Away From Her'

The players involved were from the Prince George Cricket Club. When the man entered the field and moved toward the woman, the cricketers stepped in and questioned him directly. 'Stay away from her,' one player is heard saying in the footage, while others asked, 'Who are you?', 'What do you want?' and 'Do you know her?'

The men did not turn physical. Instead, they told the man he had been photographed and warned that they were prepared to contact the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The man left the area voluntarily. No formal complaint was filed, and there has been no confirmation of any police involvement following the incident.

A Routine Afternoon, Until It Wasn't

The setting was ordinary enough. The players had set up a portable cricket pitch near a housing complex and a school — a common arrangement in Canadian cities with sizeable South Asian communities. Prince George itself has a growing South Asian population and recreational cricket in public parks has become an increasingly familiar part of life across British Columbia.

The woman approached the group visibly distressed, and the players kept her close throughout the brief standoff. By the time it was over, the man had gone and she was safe.

Bystander Culture in Focus

The video spread rapidly across social media platforms beyond TikTok, sparking a broader conversation about bystander intervention and community safety. Many viewers noted that the players handled the situation precisely as experts in public safety often recommend — calmly, collectively, and without unnecessary confrontation.

A group of men playing cricket protect a young woman from a creepy dude who was following her. Happened in Prince George, BC



Good on these guys. pic.twitter.com/11WKbPqmDu — Alleria 🇨🇦 Content Creator (@alleria_eh) June 8, 2026

Research on bystander intervention, including work supported by UN Women's 'Safe Cities and Safe Public Spaces' programme, consistently shows that direct, non-aggressive group intervention is among the most effective ways to de-escalate harassment in public spaces. The Prince George incident, however unplanned, reflected exactly that approach.

According to Statistics Canada's 2025 Survey of Safety in Public and Private Spaces, released in March 2026, women in Canada were more likely than men to have experienced unwanted behaviours in a public place in the preceding 12 months. The survey, which updates a landmark 2018 study, found that strangers remained the most common source of such behaviour — and that public spaces, from parks to transit, continue to be sites where women disproportionately experience harassment and intimidation.

For many within Canada's South Asian diaspora, the clip carried a particular weight, not for where the men came from, but for what they chose to do. The players were not security personnel, not police, not anyone with a formal duty of care. They were strangers to the woman. They had no obligation to act. They acted anyway.