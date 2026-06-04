A prominent travel influencer is seeking legal redress after his widely followed canine companion was stolen and killed. The eight‑year‑old Border Collie, known as Chutou, was reportedly taken from a family farm and later sold to a restaurant for meat.

The incident has highlighted the absence of nationwide legal frameworks protecting companion animals in the country. Chutou had built an audience of 1.5 million followers on journeys across diverse landscapes.

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How A Beloved Travelling Companion Vanished

The owner, identified only by his surname Guo, is from Henan province and frequently documented his journeys alongside the dog. He originally purchased the animal from a street vendor in 2018 for more than £240 ($300) when the puppy was three months old.

The recent crisis began while Guo was navigating a solo expedition in Georgia. He had entrusted Chutou to his parents, only to receive news from his father on 11 May.

The family discovered the animal was missing from their rural property. Subsequent surveillance footage revealed two individuals taking the dog on an electric bicycle.

Desperate Search And A Tragic £21 ($27) Sale

Guo immediately suspended his international trip and returned to initiate a search. On 26 May, he located the individual accused of the abduction and offered a reward of £1,200 ($1,500) for the safe return of his pet.

The accused man alleged he believed Chutou was a stray, claiming the animal simply followed him. Guo rejected this defence, noting his dog was wearing a tracking collar and resting within the boundaries of the family's agricultural land.

It was revealed that the suspects sold the pet to a local meat establishment for £21 ($27). The accused party reportedly showed no remorse for the transaction.

The alleged thief reportedly stated: 'The dog is dead, so stop making a fuss. I did not break the law.'

Dog with 1.58M followers was stolen and sold to a dog meat restaurant..



> Chutou - famous Border Collie in China

> disappeared from his owner’s yard

> CCTV reportedly showed two people taking him on an electric bike

> he was wearing a collar and GPS tracker

> allegedly sold to a… https://t.co/1sDRrruJQP pic.twitter.com/1CC5PWQyB2 — savip. (@savipww) June 4, 2026

Confronting The Butcher And Pursuing Legal Action

Guo later approached the restaurant employee who carried out the slaughter, hoping to retrieve the animal's remains. This attempt was unsuccessful as the worker dismissed the request.

'The hair was thrown in the rubbish long ago,' the butcher replied.

Authorities are investigating the matter after Guo submitted evidence verifying the animal's financial worth. Solicitor Du Wei from Sichuan Weixu Law Firm explained that criminal theft charges require the stolen property to exceed a valuation of £240 ($300).

Should this monetary value be officially recognised, the perpetrator might receive a custodial sentence of up to three years. Legal professionals noted that claiming compensation for emotional distress or the animal's commercial value remains legally complex.

NEW: A celebrity Border Collie with 1.5 million followers was allegedly stolen in China, sold to a restaurant for $27, killed, & eaten. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 4, 2026

Ongoing Debate Over The National Dog Meat Trade

Under current regulations, pets are officially classified as property, meaning disputes are typically resolved via civil compensation. The situation has triggered wide online discussion regarding the broader dog meat industry.

An internet user expressed their grief over the incident, writing: 'I cried while watching Chutou's old videos. Such a bright, living soul ended so tragically. Those who stole, killed and ate him must pay.'

Although authorities removed dogs from the national livestock catalogue in 2020, there is no blanket prohibition on consuming canine meat. Certain municipalities, including Shenzhen and Zhuhai, have completely banned the practice.

By contrast, regions such as Yulin continue to host an annual festival around 21 June. Thousands of animals are slaughtered during this period, despite increased hygiene inspections and restrictions on public butchering.