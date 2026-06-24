Claudia did not travel to Los Angeles for football, but the World Cup has still turned into one of the busiest stretches of her working year. The London escort told reporters she has barely had time to sleep since arriving in the city earlier this month, with wealthy football fans and even some well-known players paying heavily for her time during the tournament.

According to Claudia, the World Cup has created a rush of demand among rich clients who are spending lavishly in luxury hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, and exclusive suites as they make the most of the event. She said some of her dates have taken place in settings she described as 'next level opulence,' with the biggest spenders willing to pay as much as $10,000 a night, or roughly £7,400.

While the tournament has brought legal risks and intense competition for sex workers travelling across North America, Claudia said her time in Los Angeles has so far been highly profitable, with some clients paying top rates for companionship, dinner dates, and sex.

Los Angeles has become lucrative during the World Cup

Claudia, who charges a minimum of $2,000, around £1,480, for a two-hour booking, said the World Cup's richest clients have shown little hesitation about spending money. According to reports, she described one date in a luxury suite at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, where rooms cost about $12,000 a night, or close to £8,900. She said she enjoys taking clients to Michelin-starred restaurants because the experience itself helps build anticipation and intimacy.

The men paying for her company, she claimed, are not only football supporters. Claudia also said she had met several well-known footballers who had travelled for the games, though she said she could not reveal details because of non-disclosure agreements. She described them as 'not A-listers' but still 'of significance', adding that her encounters with players were usually more sexual and less focused on companionship.

She said many of her bookings in Los Angeles had taken place at some of the city's best-known hotels and restaurants, including Chateau Marmont, Bel Air, and the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, as well as restaurants such as Manuela and Bottega Louie. According to Claudia, the luxury setting is part of what many clients want from the experience, and she said she can often identify other escorts working in the same places by reading the dynamic between them and their clients.

Claudia said most of her World Cup clients have been American men, and she described them as far shyer than the clients she usually sees in Europe. She claimed some were hesitant, even when making requests they considered taboo, comparing those conversations to 'talking to a teddy bear.' She also said many of her American clients had asked to be pegged after World Cup dates, which she suggested was a form of release from routines they did not have in their normal lives.

She said a key part of the job is making clients feel comfortable and understood, even in awkward situations. Claudia recalled arriving for a Sunday date in heels only to realise she towered over a wealthy client who was four feet eight, saying it took extra effort to put him at ease. In contrast, she said British and German clients tend to be more direct about what they want and are less interested in the companionship side of the booking.

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Not every escort found the World Cup profitable

Claudia said some of her highest-spending clients during the tournament have come from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, describing them as her 'precious clients.' She said they often wanted total domination but remained respectful if she refused to provide something. Whether a booking involved a quick dinner date or a longer period of companionship, she said her hourly rate stayed the same, and with tips, she could make as much as $3,000 an hour, or about £2,220.

The World Cup, spread across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, has become a major commercial opportunity for parts of the sex trade. According to a survey by adult platform Erobella, around 9,000 European sex workers travelled to North America for the tournament, while another 22,000 said they were considering making the trip. Nearly half of those were reportedly heading to Los Angeles, with others splitting their time between cities such as New York and Dallas or following the tournament from one host city to another.

Demand has become so strong that some agencies have begun openly marketing football-themed companionship services. One company, GFEBox, advertises itself as a premium agency for wealthy football fans and offers overnight stays, weekend bookings, and travel companions across several host cities from $2,500 a day, which is about £1,850. Escort directory sites have also seen women adding football emojis to profiles and advertising availability around fixture dates.

But while Claudia described the World Cup as a windfall, not everyone in the industry agreed. A New York-based escort told the Daily Mail that her own business had slowed during the tournament rather than improved. She said soaring hotel prices, flights, and ticket costs had eaten into the spending power of fans, leaving less money for anything else. As she put it, supporters were already being 'royally f***ed by the ticket prices'.

Claudia also acknowledged that the work comes with risks. She asked for her real name and age to be withheld because she is not legally permitted to work in the United States and because escorts have previously faced trouble with law enforcement there. Reports pointed to the case of Lucy Huxley, a Canadian escort based in Berlin, who said she was banned indefinitely from entering the US in 2017 after border agents discovered social media accounts where she openly discussed sex work.

Eight people in New Jersey also reportedly were arrested in a prostitution sting near MetLife Stadium over the weekend, showing that while the World Cup may be bringing wealthy clients and expensive bookings, it is also bringing greater scrutiny.