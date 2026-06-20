Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is commanding global attention during the ongoing FIFA World Cup match between the Netherlands and Sweden. While the forward delivers on the pitch, international interest has shifted toward his relationship with Portuguese actress Inês Aguiar. The couple broke up before the tournament but recently reunited, capturing the curiosity of supporters.

Gyokeres and Aguiar initially started dating in late 2023 shortly after he relocated to Portugal, though public confirmation of the romance did not occur until 2024. They quietly parted ways the following year before eventually reconciling.

The Early Life and Career of Inês Aguiar

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Born in 1998, the 27-year-old has built a steady career across Portuguese television and film. She hails from an artistic background, and her identical twin sister, Joana, is also a working actress. She secured her first television commercials at just 12 years old, though specific details regarding her parents and early upbringing remain undisclosed.

The actress has steadily built a robust portfolio across various television networks. Her established TV credits include hit programmes such as 'Mar Salgado', 'Rainha das Flores', 'Paixão', 'Bem Me Quer', and 'A Fazenda'. Beyond her television work, her resume also highlights strong performances in film, notably 'Chuva de Verão', 'Homo Verum', and 'Leviano'.

Outside of acting, she regularly collaborates with fashion agencies for national campaigns. She commands over 211,000 Instagram followers and is represented by talent agencies Notable and Weare.theunknown.

Why Their 2025 Separation Shocked Football Fans

Despite their strong connection, the relationship faced heavy pressure, leading to a reported separation in 2025. The split occurred as Gyokeres navigated intense career challenges, with the striker reportedly initiating the breakup to focus his energy entirely on football ahead of his £64 million ($81 million) transfer to Arsenal.

During this period, rival supporters notably trolled him by chanting a specific song from the stands, with lyrics directed at the player explicitly stating: 'He dumped his girlfriend, to play in red and white.' When journalists asked the athlete to address the chanting, he offered a strictly neutral response, saying simply: 'I have no comments about the song.'

Winning Back Inês Aguiar Before the 2026 Reunion

According to a news outlet, months after the split, media reports in 2026 confirmed the actress and the footballer had officially reconciled. The couple signalled their renewed commitment when they were spotted attending a public event together in London.

Neither Aguiar nor Gyokeres has formally confirmed their status or made their romance Instagram official. Nevertheless, their recent public appearance suggests a stable future as the striker continues his World Cup campaign.

For Aguiar, the renewed relationship arrives at a moment of heightened visibility, her name now circulating far beyond Portuguese entertainment circles and into the global sports conversation that surrounds Gyokeres wherever he plays. Whether or not the couple choose to go public, the attention is unlikely to fade while Sweden remain in the tournament.

Gyokeres has long maintained a studied privacy around his personal life, letting his performances do the talking both at club and international level. His reunion with Aguiar, however quietly managed, has added a human dimension to the World Cup narrative that fans on both sides of the pitch appear reluctant to look away from.