Cristiano Ronaldo may have answered his critics with a match-winning display against Uzbekistan, but he had no interest in entertaining questions about Lionel Messi afterwards.

Portugal's captain produced a much-needed response after drawing a blank in the side's opening 1-1 draw with DR Congo, scoring twice in a comfortable 5-0 win that got his World Cup campaign up and running. Yet while Ronaldo was happy to discuss Portugal's improvement and the difficult week he had just come through, the mood changed the moment Messi's name was brought up.

The Argentina star has been the centre of attention at the tournament so far after scoring all five of his country's goals, and a reporter attempted to bring him into the conversation after Portugal's latest outing. Ronaldo's reaction was immediate and blunt, cutting off the question before it could properly begin. It was a brief moment, but one that underlined just how little appetite he had for discussing his long-time rival on a night that was meant to be about Portugal's response and his own return to form.

Ronaldo shut down the Messi question

Ronaldo's performance against Uzbekistan was exactly what Portugal needed after a frustrating start to the tournament. The 41-year-old had been heavily criticised after the draw with DR Congo, where he failed to score despite registering three shots on target. There was already noise around whether he should still be starting, with some supporters suggesting Portugal were being held back by continuing to build around him.

He answered much of that criticism on the pitch on Tuesday. Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal swept Uzbekistan aside, while also playing a part in another goal by rolling a free kick to Nuno Mendes, who then found the net. Rafael Leao was also on the scoresheet as Portugal secured a commanding 5-0 win to move onto four points ahead of their final group match against Colombia.

But one of the more striking moments of the evening came after the game rather than during it. While speaking to reporters in the mixed zone at Houston Stadium, Ronaldo was asked about the goals being scored by Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the tournament. The journalist had barely started the question, saying, 'Yesterday, Lionel Messi scored 2 goals and Mbappe,' before Ronaldo cut him off with a curt, 'Next question.'

He then immediately turned his attention elsewhere, making it clear he was not willing to go down that road. It was a pointed response and one that left little room for interpretation. On a night when he had finally made his mark on the tournament, Ronaldo appeared determined to keep the conversation on Portugal and not on Messi's form for Argentina.

That did not stop comparisons hanging over the occasion. Messi has been in outstanding form at the World Cup and now has 18 goals in the competition, having scored all five of Argentina's goals in this tournament so far. Ronaldo, meanwhile, also reached a milestone of his own against Uzbekistan by becoming the first player to score in six different World Cups.

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Ronaldo admitted it had been a dark week

Although Ronaldo had no interest in discussing Messi, he was open when it came to speaking about his own difficult week. Portugal's opening draw had brought a wave of criticism, much of it aimed directly at him. At 41, every poor result or quiet display seems to revive the same debate about whether his time at the top level is coming to an end, and Ronaldo admitted the reaction had been hard to ignore.

'God helps those who work hard. I knew my teammates would help out too,' Ronaldo said after the win. 'It was a difficult week, a dark week. It felt like I'd retired from soccer.

'But I hung in there, as I always do, because I believe in hard work more than anything else. It was tough, I have to admit, but we're back.'

He also spoke about the scrutiny that follows him and how quickly opinion can turn when results go against him. Ronaldo said the reaction after the DR Congo draw had been harsh not only on him, but on the entire side and the coaching staff.

'We've improved; that's just how life is. We face setbacks during games and in life, but the main goal is always to improve,' he said. 'And that's what we did. It was a very tough and difficult week, with public opinion being very harsh on all the players, especially on me and the coach.

'But I don't mind. I've been in this profession for 23 years now, and whenever things go well, Cristiano is doing great, but when they go badly, Cristiano is retired, he's too old. It will always be like that.'

For Ronaldo, the answer was to respond on the pitch, and Portugal did exactly that. He said the team had looked much more like itself against Uzbekistan, particularly in the way it pushed high up the pitch and controlled the game.

'But we responded well today. That's what we wanted. We played with a high line, and when we do that, it's hard to stop Portugal.'

Portugal now head into their final group game against Colombia with renewed confidence, and Ronaldo has restored his own momentum at the tournament. Whether he wanted to talk about Messi or not, he made sure the story of Portugal's night was his own response after a difficult start.