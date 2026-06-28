Keith Urban's reported multimillion-dollar payout in the $325 million divorce from Nicole Kidman is tied to one very specific detail in their prenup, a sobriety clause that has turned into tabloid shorthand as the 'cocaine clause.' The couple's marriage ended in Nashville in January 2026, but the financial noise around the split has barely calmed since.

Multimillion-Dollar Payout in $325M Divorce

The news came after Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025, ending a 19-year marriage that had become one of Hollywood's more durable unions, at least on paper. Court documents later showed the divorce was finalised on 6 January 2026, with the former couple agreeing to waive alimony and child support, and to handle their own legal costs.

What made the settlement so combustible online was not the divorce itself, but the reported prenup clause attached to Urban's sobriety. The agreement allegedly promised him between $600,000 and $900,000 for every year he stayed sober, specifically from alcohol, cocaine and other drugs.

If that was honoured across the full 19 years of the marriage, legal analysts calculated the payout could sit somewhere between $11 million and $17 million.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. The actual terms of the prenup were not made public in the court filings, and there has been no public confirmation that the clause was paid out as a lump sum. But it is easy to see why the rumour took off.

A sobriety bonus in a divorce settlement is the kind of stuff that sounds almost too Hollywood to be true, and in celebrity law, the line between reported fact and relentless gossip can get very blurry.

The Cocaine Clause and the Numbers

Kidman's reported net worth is $250 million, while Urban's is estimated at $75 million, which leaves the actor far ahead financially before the settlement is even considered. Their combined wealth during the marriage was said to be about $325 million, with a joint property portfolio estimated at $282 million across the United States, Australia and elsewhere.

That wealth gap is central to why the prenup has attracted so much attention. Kidman has spent more than four decades building a career that moved from Australian television into major Hollywood films, then into prestige TV and production.

She reportedly earned more than $350 million from acting alone, and she was named Hollywood's highest-paid actress in 2024 after bringing in an estimated $31 million that year.

Urban, meanwhile, built his fortune through country music, touring and television, but he is in a different financial bracket altogether. So when people talk about the 'cocaine clause,' they are really talking about a contract that tried to tie personal conduct to money. That is a very odd little corner of celebrity life, and quite a revealing one.

What the Court Papers Show

The filings that have been reported so far are actually much narrower than the gossip around them. Rolling Stone reported that both parties waived alimony and child support, while other reporting cited court papers saying each would pay their own legal fees. Urban had 'already prepaid all child support obligations' as part of the broader financial settlement, per the same outlet.

The couple's daughters were placed at the centre of the parenting plan. CNN and other reports said Kidman is the primary residential parent, with the girls spending 306 days a year with her and 59 days with Urban.

Urban's sobriety history gives the reported clause its force. Kidman staged an intervention just months after they married, leading him to rehab for three months, and that he later described that moment as a turning point.

He told Oprah Winfrey in 2010: 'Everything was just designed to fuse us together. Nic has taught me so much and opened my eyes in so many ways.'

Kidman's Fortune and the Divorce Fallout

Kidman's own financial rise is the real reason this divorce has such a huge headline number attached to it. From teenage roles in Australian film and television to 'Dead Calm,' 'Days of Thunder,' 'Batman Forever,' 'Eyes Wide Shut' and 'Moulin Rouge!,' before her 2002 Oscar win for 'The Hours' pushed her earning power into a new league.

Later came high-value television work, including 'Big Little Lies,' 'The Undoing' and 'The Prom,' plus producer fees through Blossom Films.

She has not publicly unpacked the prenup, but she did tell Rolling Stone in March 2026, 'I'm staying in a place of 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be.' It is a polished line, and a controlled one, which is probably the only kind left once a divorce has become a public hobby.

The exact value of any payout under the sobriety clause remains undisclosed, and the property split has not been publicly detailed.