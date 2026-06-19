Portugal midfielder João Neves has found himself at the centre of an ugly social media storm after remarks about Cristiano Ronaldo were interpreted by some supporters as a slight against the national team's captain.

The backlash has not stopped with the player himself. His girlfriend, actress Madalena Aragão, has also been targeted by waves of hostile comments on Instagram.

The controversy followed Portugal's disappointing 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Neves scored Portugal's only goal, but much of the post-match discussion focused on Ronaldo's performance and his role in Roberto Martínez's side at the age of 41.

Analysts questioned whether Portugal's continued dependence on their veteran captain remains sustainable deep into the tournament.

When asked about Ronaldo after the match, Neves sought to emphasise the collective nature of the squad rather than the status of any individual player.

'We know what Cristiano has done for us, for our national team, and for the world of football. But at this moment, he and we know that he is no different.

'He is just another player here to help. He is no different from the others. He is here to contribute, just like all of us.

'He played very well. I think the whole team played an excellent game.'

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A Remark That Landed Very Differently Online

What Neves appeared to frame as praise for Ronaldo's willingness to contribute within the group was interpreted very differently by parts of the football community.

Within hours, screenshots of the comments spread across social media platforms. Thousands of responses appeared beneath Neves' Instagram posts, with many users accusing the 21-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder of disrespecting one of the most decorated footballers in history.

One widely shared comment lectured Neves over his treatment of Ronaldo, pointing to the forward's five Ballon d'Or awards, five UEFA Champions League titles and status as the highest-scoring player in international men's football. Similar messages quickly followed, creating a torrent of criticism directed at the midfielder.

However, Neves never criticised Ronaldo's legacy. His comments explicitly acknowledged the captain's achievements before stressing that every member of the squad has a role to play. But the emotionally charged environment surrounding Portugal's World Cup campaign, nuance disappeared quickly.

Girlfriend Drawn Into The Fallout

The abuse soon spread beyond football. According to multiple reports, supporters also flooded the Instagram account of Madalena Aragão, Neves' girlfriend, despite her having no involvement in the interview or the events surrounding Portugal's draw with DR Congo.

The targeting of Aragão prompted criticism from many social media users, who questioned why family members and partners were being dragged into a dispute centred on football opinions. Several posts defending her gained traction as observers condemned the personal nature of the attacks.

Pressure Builds Around Portugal's Campaign

The row arrives at a difficult moment for Portugal.

The draw with DR Congo has intensified scrutiny of the squad and of Ronaldo's place within it. Portugal entered the tournament among the favourites but now face increased pressure heading into crucial group-stage fixtures against Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Tensions have also surfaced elsewhere around the national team. Ronaldo's sisters have publicly defended the captain in recent days, while criticism has been directed at other senior Portugal players including Bruno Fernandes.

Reports from Portugal and elsewhere suggest several squad members have experienced similar social media hostility following the opening match.

For Neves, he scored Portugal's only goal in their World Cup opener. But, the attention has shifted to a post-match quote and the online reaction that followed.