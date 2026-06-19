A Japanese football supporter has emerged as one of the unexpected stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a brief but unforgettable television interview transformed him into an overnight internet sensation.

Hirochika Nakakuki captured the hearts of millions following Japan's dramatic 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, when he cheerfully declared, 'I cannot speak English, but I am excited!' during a live broadcast.

The moment, driven by his infectious enthusiasm rather than fluent conversation, quickly spread across social media, turning the previously unknown fan into one of the tournament's most talked-about personalities and a symbol of football's ability to unite people beyond language and borders.

The Interview That Captured The World Cup Spirit

Nakakuki was speaking with FOX 4 reporter Tisia Muzinga outside the stadium following Japan's dramatic 2-2 draw with the Netherlands when he delivered the line that would make him an internet sensation.

@fox4newsdallasfortworth America asked for the full interview, and we delivered🫡🇺🇸 "I cannot speak English, but I’M EXCITEDDD!" 🗣️🇯🇵 Meet Hiro Naki, the undisputed MVP of the World Cup (and yes, the man the internet's auto-captions hilariously turned into "Hero Chicken Nugget Cookie"). You literally cannot watch this without smiling. ♬ original sound - Fox4News

Despite admitting he was not confident speaking English, the enthusiastic supporter approached the interview with infectious energy. Smiling broadly and proudly dressed in Japan's colours, Nakakuki told Muzinga, 'Excuse me, I cannot speak English, but I am excited!'

His joyful declaration prompted an equally enthusiastic response from the reporter, who replied, 'I love it! Yeah baby! Let's go!'

Muzinga later reflected on the encounter, writing that they did not need perfect communication because they 'spoke the same language: passion, kindness, and love for the beautiful game'.

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Social Media Falls In Love With Hirochika Nakakuki

The interview quickly struck a chord with football fans worldwide after FOX 4 shared the clip online on 15 June. Within hours, it had spread across social media platforms, with viewers embracing Nakakuki's joyful personality and unabashed excitement.

Many described the Japanese supporter as a symbol of the World Cup's unifying spirit, noting that his enthusiasm transcended the language barrier.

As the clip continued to gain traction, fans affectionately dubbed him 'Hero Chicken Nugget Cookie', a humorous mispronunciation of his name that became part of the viral craze.

Nakakuki later responded to the outpouring of support in an Instagram post, writing: 'I truly felt the love of the American people. I felt the love of everyone around the world. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much!'

He also revealed that the 2026 tournament marks the first World Cup he has attended in person, making his unexpected rise to global fame all the more remarkable.

Behind The Viral Persona

While international audiences are just discovering Nakakuki as a viral fan, he is actually a seasoned media professional back home.

Born on 26 December 1986, the Ritsumeikan University alumnus works as a professional announcer for KNB Kitanihon Broadcasting, a prominent television station affiliated with the Nippon TV Network.

His viral fame even led to him being featured on the network's own programmes after the interview captured global attention.

Nakakuki revealed that he was tasked with covering Japan's game and was filming FOX 4's live broadcast outside the stadium when he was unexpectedly invited to take part in the interview, which made him an internet sensation.

Furthermore, his extensive background in broadcasting includes various high-profile media projects in Japan, such as appearances on the popular television programme Mie Live.

This natural comfort in front of cameras undoubtedly helped him seize his sudden moment in the Texas spotlight, turning a routine fan interview into a definitive highlight of the tournament's opening days.