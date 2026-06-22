A routine World Cup discussion turned explosive after remarks about childbirth triggered a wider backlash and pulled Jeremy Doku's World Cup departure into the spotlight.

The debate escalated after French television presenter France Pierron described childbirth in a way that included the phrase 'disgusting moment' and suggested fathers are 'completely useless' during delivery. The comments were widely criticised online, with many viewers arguing the language was disrespectful to both parents and the experience of childbirth itself.

Pierron later apologised, saying her intention was not to diminish fathers or the significance of family moments. But by then, the reaction had already spread rapidly across social platforms, turning a media segment into a full-blown controversy about tone, respect, and responsibility in public commentary.

What started as a football discussion quickly became a cultural flashpoint, setting the stage for Ollie Watkins to step into the conversation.

🚨 🎙️Ollie Watkins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 responds to THE CONTROVERSY and the comments by France Pierron about Doku 🇧🇪.



🚨 🗣️ "DISGUSTING": THIS IS NOT A WAY TO DESCRIBE A BIRTH! 😤



Your first child, welcoming them into the world: IT'S A BLESSING! pic.twitter.com/celVst9yWA — GoalAlert HQ ⚽️ 🥅 (@GoalAlertHQ) June 22, 2026

Watkins Steps Into The Debate

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England striker Ollie Watkins moved to defend Jeremy Doku, arguing strongly that family should take priority over football in situations like childbirth.

Watkins, a father of two, rejected criticism directed at the Manchester City winger and pushed back against the framing of Doku's situation as selfish or disruptive. His stance was rooted in personal experience, pointing out that the birth of a child is a once-in-a-lifetime moment that cannot be recreated or rescheduled.

He stressed that footballers already spend long periods away from their families due to travel, training camps, and tournament schedules. Missing something as significant as a first child's birth, he suggested, would be emotionally difficult for any player.

Watkins also made it clear that he believes players should have autonomy in these decisions, arguing that external judgment has no place in such personal matters. His comments have been widely viewed as a firm Ollie Watkins defends Jeremy Doku moment, reinforcing the idea that empathy should outweigh criticism in cases like this.

@BBCSport Ollie Watkins was asked about the criticism of Jeremy Doku for saying he wants to leave the Belgium camp for the birth of his first child.



Doku's wife Shireen is due to give birth during the second week of July. His intention to be with her has brought criticism from… — World Cup 2026 (@springers24) June 21, 2026

Jeremy Doku's World Cup Dilemma

At the centre of the situation is Jeremy Doku himself, who has openly acknowledged the possibility of leaving the tournament depending on timing.

The Belgium international, a key figure in the Doku Belgium World Cup squad, is expecting his first child during the second week of July, a period that could overlap with the knockout stages of the tournament.

Doku has indicated that he would want to be present for the birth if circumstances allow, describing it as an important personal moment. However, the uncertainty of tournament progression means no final decision has been confirmed.

Reports have suggested that logistical arrangements, including potential travel support, could be made if Belgium is still competing deep into the tournament. This uncertainty is what has pushed Jeremy Doku's baby birth discussions into global football headlines.

Belgium's Sporting Stakes

From a competitive standpoint, any absence for Doku would be a significant challenge for Belgium.

As one of their most dynamic attacking players, his presence influences both structure and creativity in the final third. A sudden departure during the knockout phase would force tactical adjustments and test squad depth at a critical moment.

While teams are accustomed to rotation and injuries, personal leave during a World Cup introduces a different kind of disruption. It is not just about replacing a player, but also managing timing, morale, and preparation under pressure.

This is why the wider World Cup family leave controversy has become more than a personal story; it is now a competitive talking point.

How football united behind Doku after childbirth criticism https://t.co/uto56NuxOv — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 22, 2026

A Bigger Clash Beyond Football

On one side, there is the expectation that elite players should prioritise national duty, especially during tournaments as significant as the FIFA World Cup. On the other hand, there is a growing recognition that players are individuals with family responsibilities that do not pause for sport.

Watkins' comments have sharpened this divide further, reinforcing the idea that personal milestones should not be overshadowed by professional pressure. His stance also highlights how athletes increasingly speak about mental and emotional well-being in a sport still defined by sacrifice narratives.

France Pierron's remarks sparked controversy and added another layer that raises questions about how media figures frame sensitive topics and where the line sits between opinion and respect.

What Happens Next

For now, the situation remains unresolved, with Doku's final decision dependent on timing and Belgium's progress in the tournament.

What is clear is that this is no longer just a football selection issue. It has evolved into a wider conversation about values, priorities, and the human side of elite sport.

Whether Jeremy Doku's World Cup departure ultimately happens or not, the debate has already left its mark, forcing football to once again confront the balance between professional ambition and personal life.