With Toy Story 5 now in theatres, many fans are already looking beyond the latest instalment and wondering whether Pixar has plans for a sixth film.

When Disney and Pixar announced Toy Story 5, the news came as a surprise to some viewers. Many believed the franchise had already reached a natural ending, first with 2010's Toy Story 3 and later with 2019's Toy Story 4.

The third film concluded with Andy heading off to college and giving his toys to Bonnie, an ending many fans viewed as a heartfelt farewell. In the fourth film, Woody (Tom Hanks) parts ways with his longtime friends and decides to become a 'lost toy' along with Bo Peep (Annie Potts), another ending that many viewers interpreted as the end of the franchise.

Toy Story 5 brings the gang back together once again. The latest film sees Jessie (Joan Cusack), Woody, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the rest of the toys adapting to an increasingly technology-driven world as Bonnie (Scarlett Spears) receives a brand-new tablet device called Lilypad (Greta Lee).

Naturally, fans are already wondering if Toy Story 5 will be the final chapter, and co-creator Andrew Stanton has offered an encouraging update on the franchise's future.

Will There Be More 'Toy Story' Movies?

In an interview with ScreenRant, Stanton was asked whether Toy Story 5 will be the final film in the franchise. He did not rule out future instalments, saying, 'You can never say never.'

He also teased that a sixth movie and beyond could happen by exploring 'the Bonnie years' before keeping 'it going to other kids'. Stanton also explained that Pixar has always approached the franchise as if each movie could be its last, while still leaving open the possibility of future instalments.

'So hopefully, I think that's the pattern, if it keeps going. So I always knew that there was a natural possibility to just follow Bonnie, and just follow her life, and just see what happens to the toys if it keeps going. So there was always that seed. It's like a series that doesn't know it's going to get picked up for the next season. We'd always end it like it could end here, but we've passed the badge on from Woody to Jessie at the end of 4, just in case it keeps going. So it's always been that kind of mindset,' Stanton told ScreenRant.

Last April, Stanton also hinted at the possibility of two more Toy Story movies. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Stanton feels that with just a few months of brainstorming the mundane elements of a toy's lifecycle, there would be two movies' worth of Toy Story material to explore next.

While Stanton did not reveal specific plans, he hinted that future instalments could move beyond Bonnie, the toys' current owner, and focus on a different character.

Stanton also shared that he foresees that he'll be asked to advise on Pixar films until he's 'in a rocking chair somewhere.'

'This is probably the best way I can leave my stamp at Pixar — teaching others how this is done,' he said.

For now, Pixar has yet to announce a sixth film, but Stanton's comments suggest there may still be plenty of stories left to tell.