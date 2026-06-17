Universal's first 'Shrek 5' trailer arrived on Tuesday and made one thing plain straight away. Shrek, Fiona and Donkey are back, the release date is set for 30 June 2027, and the swamp family ends up in jail by the close of the teaser. The new film also introduces their adult children, with Zendaya, Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo joining the voice cast as Felicia, Fergus and Farkle.

The news came after more than a year of anticipation around the next chapter in one of animation's most recognisable franchises. The original 'Shrek' landed in 2001 and the fourth film, Shrek Forever After, followed in 2010. Since then, DreamWorks has kept the world alive through two Puss in Boots spin-offs, but the main series has been sitting dormant long enough for a new trailer to feel almost slightly surreal. A decade and a half is a long time in movie terms. For fans who grew up with the ogre, it is practically an era.

Shrek 5 Brings Back the Original Voices

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz all return as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona, which is the sort of casting news that instantly tells audiences this is not a soft reboot dressed up as nostalgia. Universal's trailer leans into that familiarity from the opening beat, beginning with a storybook recap of the 2001 film before Donkey cuts across the narration and insists it is time for a makeover.

That joke matters more than it first appears. The teaser seems keen to signal a refresh without throwing out the original identity of the franchise. The animation does look a little different, but not in a way that breaks the spell. It is familiar enough to feel like 'Shrek,' while shiny enough to tell viewers the film is not simply recycling the old look and hoping nobody notices. That balance is tricky. Get it wrong and the internet turns savage very quickly.

The new cast also points to a film that is trying to widen the family rather than just reunite the old gang. Zendaya plays Felicia, Shrek and Fiona's daughter, while Hernandez and Gisondo voice her brothers, Fergus and Farkle. That gives the sequel a fresh generation to play with, which could be a smart move for a property that has always survived by mixing fairy tale chaos with proper family dynamics and a bit of daftness on top.

Why Shrek 5 Ends With a Jail Cell

The biggest talking point from the trailer is the ending, which shows Shrek, Fiona, their children and Donkey stuck in a jail cell while Donkey sings 'Baby Come Back' and 'Roxanne' to the ogre's visible frustration. The trailer does not explain why they are arrested, and that is clearly the point. It is a gag, not a plot summary, and the film seems happy to leave the full story hanging for now.

Before that final beat, the trailer sends the group through Far, Far Away, where they run into a giant, law enforcement and a creepy snowman parodying Olaf from 'Frozen.' There is also a return from Gingy, the Gingerbread Man, now boasting two gumdrop buttons on his rear end and declaring that he is 'caked up like a friggin' bakery.' It is childish, silly and exactly the sort of nonsense the franchise has always traded in. Frankly, it would be a bit mad if it were anything else.

The teaser's message is not subtle. 'Shrek 5' is aiming for broad, noisy, family-friendly spectacle, with enough new material to make longtime fans feel the wait was not wasted. Universal ended the trailer with the line, 'It's happening... it's really happening!' before adding, 'Experience Shrek 5 only in theatres summer 2027.' It is the kind of announcement that feels half marketing, half collective relief.

'Shrek 5' Arrives After a Very Long Gap

The return also marks a notable stretch between mainline entries. Seventeen years have passed since 'Shrek Forever After,' which is long enough for a generation of viewers to grow up, get nostalgic and then start dragging their own children back to the swamp. DreamWorks is clearly betting that the original formula still has enough life in it to pull in families, younger viewers and the adults who have spent years quoting Donkey at each other for no good reason.

Read more 'Fallout 5' Release Date Update: Xbox Boss Outlines Strategy to Slash Ridiculous Wait 'Fallout 5' Release Date Update: Xbox Boss Outlines Strategy to Slash Ridiculous Wait

Behind the camera, the studio has also leaned on franchise veterans. Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn direct, with Gina Shay producing alongside Illumination chief executive Chris Meledandri. The combination suggests a production trying to marry legacy with a bit of modern polish, rather than treating 'Shrek 5' as a cheap sequel.

For now, the trailer answers the biggest obvious question, which is that yes, 'Shrek 5' is real and it is coming in 2027. The smaller question, why the whole family has ended up behind bars, is still being left to stew. That seems deliberate, and probably wise. Some mysteries do not need solving in the first two minutes of a trailer.