Pierre Coffin, the co-creator and long-time voice behind the Minions, says a viral claim that Minions & Monsters references adult content creator Bonnie Blue is incorrect, explaining that viewers misheard the name of one of the film's animators.

The debate began after a football-themed promotional clip for Minions & Monsters circulated on TikTok and Instagram, with many viewers claiming they heard the name 'Bonnie Blue' alongside references to pop stars Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter. The clip quickly went viral, prompting speculation that the family film contained an unexpected reference to the OnlyFans creator.

Speaking to entertainment channel The Movie Dweeb, Coffin said he only became aware of the online discussion after his children asked whether he had referenced Bonnie Blue. Curious about the claim, he revisited the original studio recordings and said the Minion was actually saying the name of one of the film's animators.

How the Mix-Up Happened

Coffin said he regularly improvises Minion dialogue by mixing the names of celebrities with members of the production team. After reviewing the original recording, he said the disputed word was taken from the surname of animator Omid Rajabalipour, whose name he had worked into the dialogue as a tribute to a colleague.

According to Coffin, the pronunciation of 'Balipour' in the Minions' fictional language, commonly known as Minionese, caused some listeners to hear 'Bonnie Blue' instead.

'I went back to my files and I'm not saying that at all,' Coffin said. He explained that when improvising dialogue he often alternates between the names of pop stars and members of the production team, adding that he included Rajabalipour's surname simply because he thought it 'was a cool name'.

Inside the World of Minionese

The misunderstanding also drew attention to the Minions' distinctive fictional language, known as Minionese, which Coffin has voiced throughout the franchise. Rather than following a fixed vocabulary, the language combines fragments of multiple languages, recognisable words, improvised sounds and phonetic jokes.

Coffin has frequently said he adapts dialogue during recording sessions by mixing familiar celebrity names with references to people involved in the production. In this case, he said the similarity between Rajabalipour's surname and what some viewers believed they heard created an unintended internet debate.

His explanation confirmed the line was never intended as a reference to Bonnie Blue, despite the speculation that spread widely across social media after the promotional clip was released.

Film Opens With Strong International Sales

Minions & Monsters opened in cinemas on 1 July and is set in 1927, following the Minions as they attempt to make a classic monster film in Old Hollywood.

The film features voices from Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Allison Janney, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, Phil LaMarr and Trey Parker.

It earned about $61 million (about £45.5 million) over its five-day North American opening, marking the lowest domestic launch in the Despicable Me and Minions franchise.

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However, international audiences delivered almost $100 million (approximately £74.6 million) during the same period, lifting the worldwide opening to roughly $160 million (£119.9 million).

Despite the slower domestic debut, the film continues Illumination's long-running franchise, which has earned more than $5.6 billion (about £4.17 billion) worldwide, while the viral debate over the promotional clip generated additional attention online beyond its theatrical release.