Marvel fans are already speculating about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after reports suggested that Spider-Man: Brand New Day could feature a post-credits scene designed to set up the franchise's next major antagonist.

Although Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have yet to officially reveal details about the film's ending, growing discussion surrounding a potential post-credits sequence has fuelled debate over which villain could emerge as Spider-Man's next major threat. The speculation comes as anticipation builds for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest instalment in Tom Holland's Spider-Man series and one of Marvel's most closely watched upcoming releases.

The rumours have generated particular interest because Marvel has increasingly used post-credits scenes to introduce future storylines, characters and crossover events.

Post-Credits Rumours Fuel Fan Theories

Reports discussed by entertainment outlets suggest that Marvel may once again use a post-credits sequence to tease a future villain or wider MCU storyline.

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While no official confirmation has been provided, online speculation has centred on several possibilities, including the introduction of a new Spider-Man adversary or the expansion of existing multiverse narratives established in previous Marvel projects.

Fans have pointed out that Marvel frequently uses post-credits scenes to lay the groundwork for future films, making any rumoured teaser a significant point of discussion before the movie's release.

The studio's secrecy surrounding major plot details has only intensified speculation.

Who Could Be Spider-Man's Next Villain?

Among the names frequently mentioned by fans are long-established Spider-Man antagonists who have yet to receive major MCU appearances.

Characters such as Mister Negative, Hobgoblin, and even alternate versions of previously introduced villains have been widely discussed online. Some fans have also suggested Marvel could use the film to begin building towards a larger crossover threat rather than focusing solely on a traditional Spider-Man enemy.

Others believe the studio may choose to surprise audiences with an entirely unexpected reveal, continuing a pattern that has become common throughout the MCU's multiverse era.

At present, however, none of these theories have been confirmed by Marvel Studios or Sony Pictures.

Marvel's Post-Credits Tradition Continues

Post-credits scenes have become one of Marvel's most recognisable storytelling devices.

Since the release of Iron Man in 2008, Marvel has repeatedly used end-credit sequences to introduce future characters, hint at upcoming conflicts and connect separate films into larger narrative arcs.

Some of the franchise's biggest reveals, including the formation of the Avengers and the arrival of major villains, were first teased after a film's main story had ended.

Because of that history, even minor rumours surrounding a post-credits scene often attract significant attention from fans.

Questions Likely to Continue Until Release

Until Marvel formally reveals more details, speculation surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day is likely to continue.

The combination of Spider-Man's popularity, the MCU's ongoing multiverse storylines and Marvel's history of surprise reveals has created intense interest in how the film could shape the franchise's future.

Whether the reported post-credits scene introduces a new villain, teases a crossover event or points towards Marvel's next major storyline, fans appear certain of one thing: they will be staying in their seats until the very end of the credits.