The release of Toy Story 5 has reignited debate about how children interact with technology, with early reactions focusing less on nostalgia and more on its pointed critique of digital dependency.

According to early reviews, the film shifts the franchise into unfamiliar territory by directly engaging with modern parenting struggles around screens, attention spans, and online platforms, according to a review by The Guardian.

Instead of leaning purely on adventure and sentimentality, the latest instalment reportedly weaves in a sharper commentary about how devices have reshaped childhood routines.

That creative decision has divided audiences, with some praising its relevance and others questioning whether a children's film should take such a firm stance on real-world social issues.

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A Story Rooted in Screen-Time Anxiety

The central tension in Toy Story 5 appears to revolve around how traditional play is being replaced by constant digital engagement, a theme that runs through the narrative rather than sitting on the sidelines.

Early commentary suggests Pixar positions its familiar characters in a world where tablets and apps compete directly with imagination and physical toys.

This framing has sparked conversation among parents who recognise their own household struggles reflected on screen, particularly the challenge of limiting device use without triggering conflict.

Some viewers see the storyline as a natural evolution for a franchise that has always examined change, while others feel it risks turning entertainment into instruction.

Critics noted that the film does not treat technology as purely harmful, but instead highlights how easily balance can be lost once digital habits take over daily life. That nuance has become a focal point in discussions about whether Pixar is reflecting reality or steering too heavily into moral messaging.

More Details About Toy Story 5's Plot

Toy Story 5 is set a few years after the last instalment of the franchise, Toy Story 4. Director Andrew Stanton, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kenna Harris, follows eight-year-old Bonnie Anderson, voiced by Scarlett Spears, as she moves into a more socially aware stage of childhood.

When she's alone, Bonne continues to create detailed, imaginative stories for Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack, Buzz, still voiced by Tim Allen, and Forky, voiced by Tony Hale, keeping her toys at the centre of her world.

But around her new neighbours, Bonnie becomes increasingly reserved, hesitant to be seen playing with toys in front of other children. Her parents struggle to understand the shift, especially as their once open and expressive daughter begins to find it harder to connect and make friends in her new environment.

They realise that Bonnie has reached an age where she should have access to the Lilypad tablet like her other peers, per a review by The Verge.

Reaction From Parents Divided Over Message

Parents' reactions on the theme of the movie have been split sharply, with some welcoming what they see as a long-overdue conversation about children's screen dependence. For these viewers, the film gives shape to concerns that are often difficult to express without sounding overly restrictive or alarmist in everyday life.

if your child can’t be in public without a tablet, you’re using the tablet wrong. A tablet is a tremendous learning device, NOT a pacifier.

Others, however, argue that Toy Story 5 risks oversimplifying a complex issue by framing technology as a dominant negative force in childhood development. They worry that children watching the film may interpret it as a rejection of digital spaces that are now deeply embedded in learning, friendship, and even play.

I think that the movie is going to show both the positive & negative aspects of technology, with the negative being that kids don’t use their imaginations & play with toys anymore, & the positive being that it can be a good tool for learning & keeping in touch with loved ones. I suspect that Woody will go back to Bo, but that he will have some type of device that allows him to remain in contact with his friends, while also leaving room for possibly even more Toy Story movies.

Supporters counter that Pixar has always reflected cultural shifts, and that ignoring the realities of modern childhood would make the series feel disconnected from its audience.

Also included in its star-studded cast are Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Keanu Reeves, Greta Lee, Joan Cusack, Conan O'Brien, Craig Robinson, Ernie Hudson, Bonnie Hunt, and Mykal-Michelle Harris. The film comes out on 18 June in Australia, and 19 June in the US and UK.