Steven Spielberg says he is now convinced that alien life has 'visited Earth,' a shift he links directly to recent US whistleblower claims, as he returns to cinemas on 11 June with Disclosure Day, a new film shot in New York and billed as his most reality‑driven take yet on UFOs and extraterrestrial contact.

The director's change of heart comes after almost 50 years of cinematic speculation about alien life. From Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1977 to E.T. and War of the Worlds, Spielberg has spent a career imagining what might fall from the sky. Until recently, though, he maintained a cautious line in interviews, insisting that without seeing a UFO or UAP with his own eyes he would not 'categorically state that life from out there has come here.' Now, he says, the balance of evidence has tipped.

The pivot is bound up with Disclosure Day itself. The new film, which Universal Pictures will release into a summer market dominated by franchises and sequels, opens on an image that could almost be a self‑quotation. A TV weather report forecasts hail, the camera drops to a kitchen table, and instead of ice, brightly coloured cereal starts to rattle into a bowl. Spielberg grins when he recalls it. Those were Froot Loops, his favourite. He is, once again, asking what lands in our world from above, and what it does to the people who witness it.

Alien Life Obsession Moves Beyond 'Science Fiction'

Spielberg's last film, The Fabelmans, raided his own childhood to dramatise his parents' divorce and his beginnings as a filmmaker. He describes it as '$40 million of therapy' that Universal paid for, and admits that when it was over he did not know what to make next. The story felt finished. Long‑buried family tensions had been aired in public for the first time. By his own account, it was the hardest creative crossroads he had faced.

What pulled him out of that pause was not another nostalgia piece but politics and testimony. Spielberg had been following, almost as a private hobby, the trickle of reports and videos of so‑called UAPs. The turning point, he says, was the 2023 hearing of the US House Subcommittee on National Security, where former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch alleged that the government had concealed a long‑running programme investigating UAPs. The Pentagon denied his claims. Yet, according to Spielberg, that hearing and similar testimonies amounted to 'overwhelming' circumstantial evidence.

It is this material that he folds into Disclosure Day. Josh O'Connor plays a cybersecurity whistleblower who stumbles onto long‑suppressed government files chronicling a secret history of alien encounters and finds himself chased by a corporate executive, played by Colin Firth, determined to keep the lid on. Colman Domingo appears as the leader of a disclosure movement helping him flee. In a parallel thread, Emily Blunt's character, meteorologist Margaret Fairchild, begins to experience an unexplained epiphany that seems to connect her to whatever is arriving.

The bones of the story are familiar: men and women in over their heads, inexplicable phenomena, the creeping sense that the official version is incomplete. When Spielberg first rang David Koepp, the writer behind Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds, the pitch was charmingly blunt. 'Oh, you know, aliens again. But different this time,' Koepp remembers him saying. The difference, Spielberg insists, is that he no longer files the premise under pure speculation.

He goes so far as to argue that Disclosure Day is 'my first film that will be considered science fiction that I do not consider to be science fiction.' In his view, it sits closer to a docudrama of where the world is heading than a fantasy about where it might go. Nothing in the public domain definitively proves that alien craft have visited Earth; even Spielberg concedes he has never seen anything himself. His conclusion rests on what he calls circumstantial evidence rather than hard proof.

🚨🌴 HOLLYWOOD'S UFO BOMBSHELL: SPIELBERG CONFIRMS "YES, I BELIEVE IT'S TRUE" AS DISCLOSURE ACCELERATES! 🔥👽



NewsNation and Ross Coulthart dropped a major special "Reality Check: Road to Disclosure" tying Steven Spielberg's new UFO blockbuster Disclosure Day directly to real… pic.twitter.com/mxEVpxZjZR — OVERCLASSIFIED (@overclassifiedx) June 14, 2026

Why Supposed UFO Encounters Fascinate Spielberg

Koepp says he received more notes from Spielberg on this script than on any project in his career. At one point, he believes the director re‑read the screenplay every day for a year, firing off thirty or more texts overnight as thoughts occurred. That level of obsession is not just a quirk of temperament. It hints at how personally Spielberg has come to take the question of whether alien life has visited Earth and what such contact would mean for human behaviour.

He has long talked about his filmography as a story of two selves. One side made Jaws, E.T. and Raiders of the Lost Ark, films powered by wonder, velocity and a belief that audiences want to be delighted. The other, emerging after The Color Purple in 1985, gravitated towards darker terrain in Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan and Munich. Disclosure Day tries to sit in both rooms at once. It is a chase thriller that draws heavily on recent political history, and at the same time an almost earnest parable about empathy.

Read more Spielberg Believes 'We're Not Alone on Earth' and 'Disclosure Day' Will Show What Could Happen if Aliens Appear Spielberg Believes 'We're Not Alone on Earth' and 'Disclosure Day' Will Show What Could Happen if Aliens Appear

Blunt's meteorologist discovers that her sudden clarity about the phenomena around her comes not from technology or secret briefings, but from looking people in the eye. Spielberg pushes that idea harder than he pushes the mechanics of any alien craft. 'I think every movie should have a great emphasis on empathy because empathy sometimes feels like it's in short supply,' he says. He is blunt about the pressures that squeeze it out of public life: the need to stay aligned with friends, with belief systems, with the online tribe of the moment.

In his telling, the cinema is still one place where that pressure eases. Despite fretting in private about the dominance of franchises, the rise of AI and the drag of streaming on box office numbers, Spielberg insists the audience itself gives him faith. Ticket sales have not rebounded to pre‑Covid levels, but he points to the simple fact that people are again choosing to sit in the dark with strangers and hand themselves over to a story. That, more than superhero fatigue or streaming metrics, is what keeps him working.

He turns 80 in December, an age at which some of his contemporaries have started counting how many films they have left. Spielberg refuses to. He is already circling a Western, the one great American genre he has never fully tackled, despite the horse‑riding set‑pieces in Raiders that he now realises were scratching that itch.

Margaret Fairchild, caught up in forces she does not understand, is cut from similar cloth as Richard Dreyfuss's Roy Neary in Close Encounters, a man compelled towards a mystery he cannot explain. Spielberg admits he sees himself in people like that, who are not afraid when something inexplicable happens, but instead fight for their survival by trying to work out what they do not yet know.