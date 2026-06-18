A new trailer for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has given Marvel fans plenty to dissect, but one unsettling detail has quickly become the centre of attention. In a pair of close-up shots, Peter Parker's eyes appear to darken dramatically, prompting widespread speculation that Tom Holland's Spider-Man could be heading into his darkest storyline yet.

The footage offers the clearest look so far at Sony and Marvel's next chapter for Peter Parker following the emotional fallout of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

Yet rather than focusing on the film's mysterious villain or its expanding cast, viewers have become fixated on what appears to be a disturbing transformation unfolding behind Spider-Man's mask.

A Hero Struggling To Hold Himself Together

'Brand New Day' picks up shortly after the events of 'No Way Home,' where Doctor Strange's spell erased Peter Parker's identity from the memories of everyone he loves.

Peter continues fighting crime in a city that no longer remembers him, while former friends MJ and Ned move on with their lives unaware of their history together. According to the film's official synopsis, that isolation begins triggering changes in Peter that he may not be able to control.

The trailer reveals that his powers are evolving in unexpected ways. Most notably, Peter appears to develop organic webbing, a major departure from the technology-based web shooters used throughout Holland's previous appearances.

That detail alone has fuelled speculation among longtime comic readers. Organic webbing became a central feature of the 2005 comic storyline 'The Other,' a controversial arc that saw Peter undergo a traumatic biological transformation, emerging with enhanced spider-like abilities.

The new footage shows the focus on Spider-Man's eyes. In one shot, they reflect light normally. In another, they appear noticeably darker, almost entirely black.

The Man-Spider Theory Gains Momentum

One of the most popular fan theories suggests Marvel could be adapting elements of the classic Man-Spider storyline.

The concept has appeared in both comics and animation, depicting Peter mutating beyond his human form as his spider DNA begins overwhelming his humanity. Supporters of the theory argue that Peter's expanding powers, combined with the increasingly animalistic visual cues shown in the trailer, point towards a gradual transformation already underway.

The theory also aligns neatly with the emotional state Peter finds himself in. Trauma has often acted as a catalyst for major changes in Spider-Man stories, and few versions of the character have endured the level of personal loss seen at the end of 'No Way Home.'

Bruce Banner's apparent involvement in the film has only added fuel to that speculation. The trailer shows Peter seeking help from Banner as his powers become increasingly difficult to understand, suggesting the changes may have a biological explanation.

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Symbiotes, Villains And Darker Possibilities

Not everyone is convinced the black eyes signal a genetic mutation.

Another theory from Marvel Mania focuses on the lingering piece of the Venom symbiote left behind in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the post-credit scenes of 'No Way Home.'

Fans have long expected the alien organism to eventually find its way to Peter Parker, and some believe the darkening eyes represent the earliest stages of that connection.

Others have pointed towards Mr Negative, one of Spider-Man's most visually distinctive comic book villains. His powers often manifest through dramatic light and darkness effects, making him a plausible explanation for the unusual imagery shown in the trailer.

There is also speculation that the phenomenon could be tied to supernatural forces introduced elsewhere in the Marvel universe. Some online theories connect Peter's condition to the Void, a mysterious dimension recently explored in Marvel projects including 'Thunderbolts.'

Mystery Remains At The Heart Of Brand New Day

Sony has revealed little about the film's central antagonist, despite teasing an invisible threat that only Spider-Man seems capable of sensing.

The trailer also introduces Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher, as an unlikely ally. Jon Bernthal's return suggests 'Brand New Day' could embrace a more grounded and brutal tone than previous Spider-Man outings, even while exploring increasingly strange developments in Peter's powers.

Questions continue to surround other elements of the film, including the role of Sadie Sink's character and whether Daredevil will return following his appearances in recent Marvel projects.

For now, though, fans are focused on Peter Parker himself.

The world may have forgotten who he is. Judging by the latest trailer, he may be starting to lose a part of himself as well.