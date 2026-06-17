The mystery surrounding reports of secret briefings given to a group of evangelical pastors about potential UFO disclosure has intensified in the week since the 12 June release of Steven Spielberg's film Disclosure Day. The production explores themes of government efforts to hide evidence of extraterrestrial contact. It coincided exactly with the Pentagon's third batch of declassified UAP files under its ongoing transparency programme.

Pastors who attended the closed sessions earlier in the year have shared warnings that such revelations could unsettle religious communities, and their comments have circulated widely online.

Pastors Claim Secret Briefings On UFO Disclosure

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Revival Nation reported that around a dozen charismatic and Pentecostal pastors met at an Airbnb near Nashville in February. Two unidentified men reportedly showed slides detailing evidence for extraterrestrial life and the potential spiritual confusion that public confirmation might cause among believers. The session lasted for at least two hours. One attendee, Alan DiDio, later called it the weirdest meeting he had been part of.

Several of those present concluded that any non-human visitors were more likely demonic entities than beings from other planets. Separately, evangelist Perry Stone said a contact had informed him that government-linked figures expected major releases on alien spacecraft and urged pastors to prepare their congregations for the consequences.

One of the attendees, pastor Mike Signorelli, posted on X that the rumours were real. He described being brought into a private briefing with other pastors. No phones, cameras or recordings were permitted. 'We were told plainly: Disclosure is coming, and what follows will shake the faith of many. If pastors don't start preparing their people now, it will be too late,' he stated.

The rumors are real.



I was brought into a private briefing with other pastors.

No phones, no cameras, no recordings.



We were told plainly: disclosure is coming, and what follows will shake the faith of many. If pastors don’t start preparing their people now, it will be too… — Mike Signorelli (@mikesignorelli_) May 6, 2026

File Releases Coincide With Spielberg Film Premiere

Under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, known as PURSUE, the US Department of War has issued rolling releases of historical records. The latest, published on 12 June, featured accounts of strange glowing orbs and lights that investigators could not explain.

Officials reiterated that the cases remain unresolved. Spielberg's Disclosure Day, scripted by David Koepp from the director's own story, follows a character who steals alien technology from a secret government programme and faces efforts to suppress long-standing evidence of contact, including events linked to Roswell.

The cast includes Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth and Colman Domingo. Early returns indicate the film has earned around $98.2 million (£73.2 million) worldwide.

Viral Warnings Amplify Debate Over Briefing Authenticity

The pastors' descriptions quickly gained traction across social media and Christian media outlets. Some commentators connected the expected disclosures to scriptural prophecies about deception in the last days. The briefings themselves, however, have faced questions. Pastor Larry Ragland as per Baptist News Global later apologised after a Republican member of Congress disputed aspects of one account, particularly suggestions that authorities might claim aliens created humanity or influenced Christianity.

Details differ across reports regarding the exact number of participants, the affiliation of the presenters and the specific warnings issued. Questions persist about who organised the sessions and what precise information was shared.

As further tranches of UAP material are anticipated and cinema-goers engage with Disclosure Day's portrayal of official secrecy, the pastors' viral warnings continue to fuel discussion. The convergence of these developments has heightened curiosity about what authorities may know regarding unidentified phenomena and how any confirmation might affect established worldviews.