American stand-up comedian John Mulaney just dropped the official trailer for the thriller 'Mister Whatever,' only it's not an actual movie. The trailer, equipped with the whole shebang - haunting scenes, sinister settings, and even an obscure ending, has fans thirsty for a real film adaptation of the idea.

The 'trailer,' crafted entirely for the purposes of promoting Mulaney's upcoming stand-up tour, which is similarly titled 'Mister Whatever,' ignited fans' anticipation to see the fake thriller in theatres.

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'Mister Whatever' Trailer

The trailer of the 'film' sets off with the Touchstone Pictures montage, which will otherwise convince unsuspecting viewers that they are watching the trailer to a real full-length film.

The first scene shows Mulaney speaking to an unidentified confidante, insisting that life on tour is going well 'everything's going fine, fun, shows are great, audiences are great... but stuff's been weird tour-wise,' confirming he's referring to the Mister Whatever tour.

However, he follows this statement with a troubling admission that something strange has been happening while he is on the road for the tour. The scene switches to an unsettling event where Mulaney is seen darting through an unspecified woodlot while an ominous music builds in the background.

The editing of the trailer adopts the rhythm of a classic thriller, withholding information while hinting at a larger plot. Throughout the scenes that follow, a distressed Mulaney is shown as he moves through different locations, looking over his shoulder, increasingly feeling anxious.

A climactic suspense builds as the music intensifies, and it appears to be building toward a major revelation before it reaches the punchline where Mulaney reveals that the entire mystery was a promotional campaign for his Mister Whatever Tour. The narrative is quickly replaced by tour dates, revealing that the 'trailer' is nothing but a comedy skit designed to invite viewers to watch his upcoming shows.

Fans Want Fake Movie to Be Real

Unexpectedly enough, fans quickly became entangled in the suspense the trailer caused, resulting in them demanding that Mulaney turn the comedic bit into a full-length movie. Parade reported that fans flooded comment sections with requests to turn the project into a genuine film, stating that they want to see the mystery continue beyond the promotional clip.

On Reddit, viewers admitted they initially believed they were watching a trailer for a legitimate streaming special or an upcoming film rather than a stand-up tour announcement meant to be a joke. Several Reddit users said the concept was far too compelling that they would purchase tickets if the movie actually existed.

Mister Whatever | Official Trailer pic.twitter.com/hUKt8yXkmB — John Mulaney (@mulaney) June 18, 2026

The production quality received widespread praise from the community, with critics stating that the cinematography, editing, and suspenseful tone rivaled trailers for genuine thrillers. Some even compared its mood to classic paranoia-driven mystery films, noting that Mulaney appeared surprisingly convincing in a dramatic role.

From Tour Promotion to Must-See Movie Pitch

John Mulaney is an American comedia, actor, writer and producer who first gained popularity as a writer on NBC's Saturday Night Live!. During his time on the sketch-comedy institution, he contributed to several memorable recurring characters and sketches, helping him establish himself as one of comedy's most respected writers.

Shortly after leaving Saturday Night Live!, Mulaney built a successful stand-up career through a series of acclaimed comedy specials, including New in Town, The Comeback Kid, & Kid Gorgeous.

Mulaney has been expanding beyond stand-up comedy, appearing in films, television projects, and voice acting roles. He has also hosted talk shows and live events. The enthusiastic response to the Mister Whatever trailer shows how fans are eager to see him tackle a larger acting role.