Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Shrek 5, marking the long-awaited return of the animated franchise more than 17 years after its last main instalment. The preview confirms that Shrek, Fiona and Donkey are back, with Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy reprising their iconic voice roles.

The film is currently scheduled for release on 30 June 2027, and early footage has already sparked widespread discussion online, particularly around the introduction of Shrek and Fiona's grown-up children and hints at a new direction for the story and its plot.

Shrek 5 Trailer Reveals First Look at Returning Cast

The Shrek 5 trailer opens with a nostalgic recap of the original 2001 film before confirming the return of its core cast. Mike Myers returns as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Cameron Diaz as Fiona, continuing their long-running roles in the franchise.

Universal Pictures also confirmed new voice cast members, including Zendaya, Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo, who portray the couple's adult children Felicia, Fergus and Farkle. The return of the central trio alongside new characters has positioned Shrek 5 as both a continuation and a generational expansion of the franchise.

Adult Children Take Centre Stage in Shrek 5 Plot

A major focus of the Shrek 5 trailer is the introduction of Shrek and Fiona's grown-up triplets, signalling a potential shift in the franchise's core narrative. Felicia, Fergus and Farkle are shown as older characters, suggesting that the Shrek 5 plot may explore family dynamics and generational change within Far Far Away.

The presence of adult children has led to speculation that the story could move beyond traditional fairy tale parody into themes of legacy and responsibility. Their inclusion marks one of the most significant changes to the series since its debut more than two decades ago.

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Jail Scene and Surreal Comedy Teased in Trailer

The trailer also features a chaotic sequence in which Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and their children are seen trapped in a jail cell. The moment is underscored by Donkey singing 'Baby Come Back' and 'Roxanne', adding to the franchise's trademark comedic tone.

Earlier scenes show the group travelling through Far Far Away, encountering a giant, law enforcement figures and a darkly comic snowman parodying Olaf from Frozen, who asks, 'You wanna date a snowman?' from an alleyway.

Gingy also returns, joking that he is 'caked up like a friggin' bakery', reinforcing the film's familiar blend of absurd humour and fairy tale satire.

Animation Update Signals Franchise Refresh

The Shrek 5 trailer also reveals a noticeable shift in animation style, with characters appearing slightly redesigned compared with previous instalments. Donkey directly references a 'makeover' in the footage, suggesting the update is an intentional creative direction for the franchise.

While the visual changes maintain the core design of familiar characters, the refreshed look indicates Universal Pictures is aiming to modernise the series for a new audience while retaining its established identity.

Shrek 5 Release Date Set for 2027

Universal has confirmed that Shrek 5 will be released on 30 June 2027, placing it more than 17 years after Shrek Forever After in 2010. The long gap between instalments has heightened anticipation among fans, especially following the continued success of the Puss in Boots spin-offs. The Shrek 5 release date now positions the film as one of the studio's major upcoming animated releases.