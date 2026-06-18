Wagner Moura is in negotiations to play the villain in Warner Bros' untitled Ocean's prequel, opposite Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper. The Narcos star, who has earned widespread acclaim for intense performances including an Oscar nomination for his lead role in last year's The Secret Agent, would take on the central antagonist.

Cooper is set to direct and write the most recent version of the screenplay, in addition to starring in the film. Robbie will star and produce through her LuckyChap banner alongside Tom Ackerley. The news represents a significant casting step for the long-developing project, which has undergone changes to its behind-the-camera team in recent months.

The Creative Lineup Behind The Ocean's Prequel

The Hollywood Reporter article noted that Bradley Cooper is handling directing duties, the screenplay and producing responsibilities in addition to his on-screen role. Margot Robbie matches this level of involvement as a star and producer via LuckyChap Entertainment.

Lee Isaac Chung, who had been attached as director, departed the project earlier this year following creative discussions. Cooper's script builds upon earlier drafts contributed by Carrie Solomon. The narrative draws from characters originally created by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell for the 1960 film.

Supporting the effort as reported by Variety is a roster of executive producers that includes Josey McNamara, Bronte Payne, Jay Roach, Michelle Graham and Lee Isaac Chung among others. This structure provides substantial creative and financial backing from Warner Bros Pictures.

Wagner Moura Steps Into The Antagonist Role

Reports confirm Wagner Moura is in talks to portray the story's main villain and antagonist. His selection aligns with the franchise's history of casting compelling actors in opposition to the central ensemble. The actor's background in portraying complex, driven characters across Narcos and more recent projects like Civil War equips him well for the demands of the part.

Social media commentary has reflected excitement about the match, with one post on X observing that Wagner Moura will star as the villain in the 'OCEANS' prequel alongside Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper.

Wagner Moura will star as the villain in the ‘OCEANS’ prequel alongside Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper.



(Via hollywoodreporter) pic.twitter.com/OWHokZxRxv — Geek news overload🇮🇪 (@GOverload85653) June 17, 2026

Following strong reviews and awards recognition for The Secret Agent, which brought him Golden Globe and Cannes honours in addition to his Academy Award nomination, Moura continues to attract high-profile opportunities. Specific traits of the villain character are not yet public, yet the role is anticipated to drive much of the narrative tension in the heist narrative.

Timeline And Broader Context For The Ocean's Prequel

Shooting is scheduled to commence in late July this year, with locations first in Paris and subsequently in the South of France. Warner Bros has locked in a release date of 25 June 2027. The film unfolds in 1962 and focuses on the early exploits of Danny Ocean's parents, played by Robbie and Cooper as accomplished con artists who mastermind a major heist during the Monaco Grand Prix.

At CinemaCon, Robbie provided a brief overview of the concept. She said: 'Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows ... his parents.'

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The wider Ocean's franchise, encompassing the original 1960 production and Steven Soderbergh's trilogy along with the 2018 spin-off Ocean's Eight, has amassed more than $1.4 billion (£1.04 billion) in worldwide box office receipts. With these latest casting developments now in place, momentum around the prequel continues to build ahead of principal photography.