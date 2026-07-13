Marvel fans have spent months dissecting every rumour around 'Avengers: Doomsday', but a newly released cast illustration has reignited the biggest question hanging over the film: who exactly is Chris Evans playing?

The official artwork, shared by former Marvel Studios visual development chief Andy Park, showcases the sprawling line-up assembled for the Multiverse Saga's next crossover event. Among the familiar faces is Evans, whose appearance immediately sent fans back into speculation over his MCU future.

Why Is Chris Evans In The 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast Artwork?

The uncertainty stems from how Evans' story as Steve Rogers appeared to close in 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', when an elderly Captain America passed his shield to Sam Wilson before choosing a quiet life with Peggy Carter. It was widely viewed as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most complete endings.

Then Marvel brought him back.

Or, more precisely, Marvel announced he was returning, without explaining how.

The new cast illustration adds to the questions. Evans appears alongside Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and a roster that also includes the returning Fox-era X-Men, making 'Doomsday' one of the franchise's largest ensemble films to date.

One popular theory is that Evans will return as Steve Rogers, although Marvel has not officially confirmed which character he will portray.

The Russo brothers have suggested there was a strong story reason to revisit Steve Rogers, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has indicated that 'Doomsday' picks up threads left behind after 'Endgame'.

The Fan Theories Around Evans' Return

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The release of the illustration prompted a wave of online jokes and speculation, with many fans noting the unusual scenario of Evans's Captain America sharing the screen with Robert Downey Jr., this time with Downey portraying the villainous Victor von Doom instead of Tony Stark.

The casting reversal underlines the multiversal approach Marvel is taking with the project, deliberately scrambling the roles audiences have known for over a decade.

Others have suggested Evans could portray a variant of Steve Rogers, a darker Captain America from another universe or even reprise Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, after his surprise cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

Marvel, however, has not gone beyond confirming Evans' participation, leaving the character's identity open.

The illustration also underlines the scale of 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Heroes from the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wakanda, the New Avengers and multiple X-Men universes are expected to appear in a multiversal showdown against Doctor Doom, positioning the film as a direct set-up for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'.

For now, Marvel is keeping Evans's exact role undisclosed. In an environment where every casting detail is examined closely, simply placing Chris Evans in promotional artwork is enough to shape fan discussion, and to keep speculation running well ahead of any official confirmation from the studio.

Whether he is the Steve Rogers audiences know, a multiversal variant or another character entirely, Marvel has ensured that one of the MCU's most discussed questions remains unresolved, a silence that, if anything, seems to be part of the marketing strategy itself.