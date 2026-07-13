Marvel Studios has unveiled the first official 'Avengers: Doomsday' concept art, confirming Robert Downey Jr in his new role as Victor von Doom and placing the metal‑masked villain towering above what is being billed as Marvel's biggest ensemble cast to date.

The huge illustration, revealed at the Bilibili World Expo in Shanghai on 12 July 2026, shows Doom in a dark green cloak with a blue magical glow, looming over rows of returning heroes and newly introduced characters.

This upcoming instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to bring together multiple generations of stars in a single event. The project combines the established Avengers line‑up with the newly formed Fantastic Four and legacy mutants from earlier franchise eras, creating what is described as the studio's most expansive ensemble roster so far.

The Visual Scale Of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

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Andy Park, the former Director of Visual Development for Marvel Studios, created the large illustration presented to the Shanghai audience. He has publicly described 'Avengers: Doomsday' as 'the final full film' he led for the company.

In the artwork, Doom dominates the frame and appears above the assembled heroes. Tom Hiddleston's Loki is placed between Doom and three separate, colour‑coded groups of characters.

The number of actors attached to the film is extensive. The confirmed cast list includes Pedro Pascal leading the Fantastic Four as Reed Richards, joined by Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss‑Bachrach as Ben Grimm and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm.

They appear alongside franchise regulars such as Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America and Paul Rudd as Ant‑Man. Brie Larson is set to return as Captain Marvel, with Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

Florence Pugh returns as Yelena Belova with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes and David Harbour as Red Guardian. Simu Liu is back as Shang‑Chi, while Lewis Pullman joins the cast as Sentry. Winston Duke features as M'Baku and Letitia Wright as Shuri.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - the final full film I had the honor of leading as Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios.



This illustration commemorates that journey & reveals the characters & their looks for the first time. #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/87l95XZZ7d — Andy Park (@andyparkart) July 11, 2026

Mutants, Legacy Characters And Surprising Additions

The cast also includes a significant number of legacy mutant characters. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are confirmed to return as Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto. They are joined by Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique.

Halle Berry has publicly said she will not be returning as Storm. Channing Tatum is listed as Gambit after years of speculation about his involvement in the role.

Reports also link Ryan Gosling to Ghost Rider and Yahya Abdul‑Mateen II to Wonder Man.

Other names associated with the project include Charlize Theron as Clea, Tobey Maguire as Spider‑Man, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, although those roles have not yet been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios.

An unnamed part has been reserved for Ana de Armas. Ke Huy Quan appears as O.B., with Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie and Tatiana Maslany as She‑Hulk.

The film also draws on an extensive voice and motion‑capture cast featuring Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo.