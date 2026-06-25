Gardner-Webb University has confirmed that head softball coach Bailey Wigness will not return after her contract expires. Wigness was sacked following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate relationships with student-athletes.

The decision comes after complaints surfaced from current and former players, with allegations stretching back more than a decade and involving multiple universities. According to reports, concerns about Wigness's conduct were raised during her time at Gardner-Webb as well as at previous coaching positions.

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Gardner-Webb Probe Uncovers A Pattern of Concerns

Reports stated former athletes from Boise State University and the University of South Carolina Beaufort accused Wigness of using her position of authority to pursue personal and romantic relationships with student-athletes. Several former team members alleged that athletes who questioned or exposed such relationships faced negative consequences, including reduced playing opportunities or removal from team activities.

One former player claimed she was removed from the roster after discovering an alleged relationship involving Wigness and her girlfriend. Another alleged that the coach threatened self-harm when their relationship encountered difficulties.

The allegations have reignited discussions about power imbalances in collegiate athletics. Experts have long warned that relationships between coaches and players can create significant ethical concerns due to the influence coaches hold over scholarships, playing time and career opportunities.

At Gardner-Webb, complaints reportedly emerged from several current and former athletes. One student-athlete described what she viewed as an unusually close relationship between Wigness and a teammate. Another said she approached university officials with concerns but later lost her scholarship and ultimately left the programme.

Gardner-Webb is not retaining softball coach Bailey Wigness after an investigation into alleged relationships with student-athletes and coaches.



Documents obtained by Softball On SI show concerns were raised about alleged relationships involving athletes at multiple schools.… — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) June 23, 2026

Documents reviewed during the investigation reportedly showed that concerns regarding Wigness's conduct had surfaced repeatedly over several years. However, the matter gained renewed attention after new leadership arrived at the university.

The institution's recently appointed athletic director and university president launched a fresh review of the allegations. University officials met with players before the conference tournament, and Wigness did not coach the team during the event.

She was subsequently placed on leave while administrators examined the complaints. Although her contract was already scheduled to end in June 2026, the university ultimately decided not to renew it.

Players Divided as University Looks Ahead

Not all athletes shared the same view of Wigness's tenure. Senior player Annicka McLaughlin described her experience under the coach as largely positive and suggested that some grievances may have been linked to playing-time disputes.

McLaughlin said that complaints from a small number of players during the regular season eventually triggered the wider investigation. Her comments highlight the divisions that often emerge when misconduct allegations involve successful coaches or close-knit teams.

Nevertheless, university officials concluded that a leadership change was necessary. Gardner-Webb has now appointed Matt Burns as the new head coach.

Welcome to The Webb, Matt Burns!



Gardner-Webb is excited to welcome Matt Burns, a coaching veteran of over a decade across both college baseball and college softball, as the Runnin' Bulldogs next head coach!



📰 https://t.co/z1gAaJTEdu#SkoDawgs 🐾 pic.twitter.com/KXRkRxuGlH — Gardner-Webb Softball (@GWUSoftball) June 24, 2026

Wigness' departure marks the end of a controversy that has shadowed several softball programmes over more than a decade. While some players defended her coaching record, the accumulation of complaints and the university's investigation ultimately led Gardner-Webb to move in a different direction.

The programme faces the challenge of rebuilding trust among players, recruits and supporters while maintaining competitiveness on the field. Athletic departments across the United States are increasingly expected to demonstrate transparency when handling allegations involving staff members, particularly when student welfare is at stake.