A 25-year-old North Carolina man with nearly 90 prior court cases is now facing a first-degree murder charge after the remains of missing 30-year-old mother Jordan Wishon were found buried at a Rutherfordton property.

The charge followed the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reporting Wishon missing from her Mooresboro community on Friday, prompting a weekend search that shifted into a homicide investigation after an early-morning search warrant was executed two days later.

Pre-Dawn Search Leads To Murder Charge

Investigators descended on a residential property on Pebblestone Lane in Rutherfordton in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to a public statement from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, authorities executed the search warrant at 5.17am.

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During the search of the grounds, teams found human remains buried on the property. Officials said investigators were able to identify the remains as those of Jordan Wishon.

The discovery ended the missing person inquiry and led to a homicide investigation to establish how she died, when any fatal injuries were inflicted and who was responsible for concealing her body.

Later on Sunday, detectives named a suspect and obtained a first-degree murder warrant for Jaydakis Kashaune Hamilton, a 25-year-old resident of Rutherfordton. Hamilton was already in custody in neighbouring Polk County on unrelated matters when the new murder warrant was issued.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Hamilton would be transferred from Polk County to face the new charge. As of the latest update, he remained held at the Polk County jail awaiting transport and a formal court appearance in connection with the murder case.

🚨#BREAKING: An absolutely HORRIFYING story is currently unfolding in Western North Carolina.



A Black male suspect, Jaydakis Hamilton has been arrested for allegedly m*rdering and BURYING a White female victim, Jordan Wishon.



According to investigators, last week, Jordan was… pic.twitter.com/i1r10bPLgf — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 1, 2026

Nearly 90 Prior Court Cases On Record

Local broadcaster reported that Hamilton had recently been arrested in Polk County for an alleged vehicle theft, a charge that kept him in custody while the search for Wishon took place.

Before that incident, records show the North Carolina State Highway Patrol had also charged him with multiple reckless driving offences and resisting arrest. Those recent vehicle and theft charges form part of a longer record.

State court records show Hamilton has accumulated nearly 90 cases across four counties in North Carolina. The volume of court cases by the age of 25 has drawn scrutiny, with questions in the community about how someone with such a record remained at liberty.

Family Grieves For Jordan Wishon

Wishon's family are now dealing with her death. Published obituaries describe her as a 30-year-old woman who leaves behind a young child and a fiancé.

Casandra Toney, who identified herself as Wishon's sister, posted on Facebook about her grief and frustration. In one post, she wrote: 'I'm gonna miss you so much. This is unfair. You did not deserve this, but I can't promise you we will get justice for you.'

Toney also wrote: 'I hope you know at the end of the day. I do love you and we'll always love you. You're my sister you're my big sister at that.'

Hamilton remains in Polk County jail, awaiting transfer and formal arraignment on the murder charge, while detectives continue to examine the circumstances of Wishon's death.