The race for Giannis Antetokounmpo is rapidly heating up as the summer rolls over. Rumours surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks superstar have intensified following another frustrating season.

According to a report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, four specific teams have officially entered the Giannis sweepstakes. These franchises are preparing substantial offers to tempt the Bucks into a historic deal.

The Heat Are Favourites

Among the suitors, the Miami Heat are making the most aggressive push. Team executives are reportedly willing to include almost every player on their roster to secure the Greek Freak. Only All-Star big man Bam Adebayo has been deemed completely off-limits in trade discussions.

It is believed that the interest between the player and the franchise appears to be entirely mutual. Antetokounmpo has reportedly expressed a strong fondness for the famous 'Heat Culture'. The franchise's strict focus on conditioning, defensive grit, and championship pedigree appeals to his competitive nature. This mutual admiration gives Miami a significant psychological advantage over their rivals.

'The Heat is prepared to give Antetokounmpo an extension and is operating with the belief that it would be able to keep him beyond this season; he has a player option for 2027-28. That's why the team is willing to open its full cupboard of assets, Adebayo aside,' Jackson wrote.

'Antetokounmpo "remains both intrigued and impressed with the organization's winning culture.... the thing that is known to be a concern for Antetokounmpo, is this: Could the Heat truly contend anytime soon if they have to gut their roster to get him?"'

The Bucks Are Waiting For A Better Offer

However, the Heat are not running this race completely alone. An anonymous NBA executive claims that the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic are also open to making a move. Each of these Eastern Conference teams possesses the assets to construct an intriguing trade package.

Despite interest from New York, Boston, and Orlando, the Heat remain the undisputed front-runners. Their willingness to clear out the roster creates a compelling proposition for Milwaukee. Yet, it remains to be seen if a rival team will emerge with a more appealing collection of young talent and draft picks. The Bucks will undoubtedly look for the absolute maximum return for their franchise icon.

'An executive with one of the teams linked to Antetokounmpo said Tuesday night that he believes Antetokounmpo would commit long-term to the Heat, Knicks, Boston or Orlando if any of those four teams acquire him, while not ruling out the possibility of another team or two that might surface,' Jackson added.

'What's unknown is what teams have both the willingness and ability to make an offer that the Bucks consider more appealing than the Heat's.'

Amidst the growing noise, Antetokounmpo is still waiting to see what the Bucks decide regarding his future. No formal contract extension has been offered to the two-time MVP at this moment.

Antetokounmpo only played 36 games this past season due to injuries but his numbers remain impressive. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.