Nicole Kidman's 59th birthday became an unexpected flashpoint in her post-divorce life when ex-husband Keith Urban shared a rare public tribute that she appeared to ignore, reigniting scrutiny of their relationship just months after their highly publicised split.

So why did Kidman stay silent on Urban's birthday greeting on social media? And does the Practical Magic 2 star's reaction hint that things are still strained, despite her insistence in interviews that she has moved on?

Keith's Birthday Post And Nicole's Public Silence

The country music star took to Instagram Stories on 20 June to share a brief but heartfelt birthday greeting for the Oscar-winning actress, writing, 'Happy birthday, Nicole Mary!!!!!!!!!!!!' a reference to Kidman's full name.

The message marked one of the first public interactions between the former couple since they finalised their divorce in January 2026, after nearly two decades of marriage.

However, fans quickly noticed that Kidman did not publicly acknowledge Urban's birthday message. Instead, the actress spent the day sharing a serene photo of herself enjoying nature while thanking supporters for their well-wishes.

The absence of a direct response fuelled online chatter that lingering tensions may still exist between the former spouses.

Inside Their Post-Divorce Rift

While Kidman's silence drew attention, it came against the backdrop of a reportedly complicated post-divorce relationship. Court documents revealed that the pair finalised their split in January after 19 years of marriage, agreeing to waive child and spousal support. Their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, primarily reside with Kidman.

Recent reports have suggested that Urban has struggled emotionally with the distance between himself and his daughters since the separation. According to those reports, the teenagers have remained especially close to their mother in the aftermath of the breakup.

Subtle Olive Branch On Father's Day

Despite Kidman's lack of a public birthday reply, there have been signs of civility between the former couple. On Father's Day, just one day after her birthday, Kidman shared an Instagram Story honouring fathers that included a throwback photo of Urban with their daughters. Some fans viewed the gesture as a subtle acknowledgment of his role in their children's lives.

The pair's relationship once appeared to be one of Hollywood's most enduring love stories. Kidman and Urban met in 2005 and married in Sydney in 2006. They soon welcomed their daughters, and over the years, both stars frequently spoke about supporting one another through career highs and personal challenges.

Yet their separation in September 2025 shocked fans worldwide. Kidman later emphasised that despite the end of their marriage, they would continue to prioritise their family.

Read more Keith Urban's Daughters Side With Nicole Kidman Amid Rumours He's Living With His New Girlfriend Keith Urban's Daughters Side With Nicole Kidman Amid Rumours He's Living With His New Girlfriend

'We are a family, and that's what we'll continue to be,' she said in remarks reported earlier this year.

New Lives, New Rumours

Adding to the intrigue, both stars have recently been linked to new romantic interests, although neither has publicly confirmed a new relationship. Reports have suggested that Kidman and Urban are focused on moving forward with their respective careers while navigating life after divorce.

Despite the challenges the former couple are currently facing, it looks like Kidman and Urban are determined to support each other and their daughters in the long run.