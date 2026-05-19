A strange new UFO story emerging from Colombia is drawing attention online after reports claimed an elderly couple witnessed a glowing metallic sphere descend into a remote jungle before investigators allegedly recovered the object hours later.

The account, discussed by UFO commentators and researchers connected to journalist Jaime Maussan, describes what some are calling the 'Valdivia Sphere' – a mysterious orb-like object reportedly found after a nighttime sighting deep in the forest.

According to details shared by researcher Gonzalo Chavez, the elderly couple first noticed the glowing sphere flying overhead late at night. They reportedly managed to record the object as it moved across the sky before descending into the jungle nearby.

Rather than fleeing the area, the couple stayed outside for hours watching the forest, hoping the object would rise back into the air. After roughly three hours with no further movement, they contacted a local UFO investigation unit, which organised an expedition into the jungle to search for the object.

Maussan said the object was later retrieved by William Zuniga in the mountain range of Valdivia, Antioquia, Colombia.

Investigators Claim Sphere Was Found in Dense Jungle

According to the story, the recovery mission involved a difficult trek through dense terrain before one investigator reportedly located the sphere resting in the jungle.

Video footage circulating online appears to show researchers shining laser pointers at a metallic spherical object partially hidden among vegetation. Other clips shared on Jaime Maussan's channel allegedly show the sphere glowing faintly during the initial encounter.

The object has since become the subject of intense speculation within UFO circles, with some comparing it to the earlier 'Buga Sphere' case that gained traction online after claims of unusual markings and unexplained internal structures.

According to reports, the second sphere is distinct from the original Buga sphere, but it shares several similarities, including equatorial lines and holes that supposedly contain fibre optics.

While no official scientific organisation has authenticated the object, the story has spread rapidly across social media platforms and UFO communities.

Comparing the Buga Sphere to the Valdivia Sphere

The first sphere was seen in 2025 March when a farmer found the seamless metallic orb after it fell from the sky and hit a powerline in Buga, Colombia.

According to researcher Jose Luis Velasquez, who inspected the Buga Sphere, the object had no welds or joints, features that indicate that it was made by a human.

'It is a very rare piece … I've never seen a piece like this', Velasquez then told People Magazine. Upon conducting X-ray scans into the sphere, they found out that it had three metal-like layers and contained nine microspheres in its interior.

Velasquez added that it might be of extraterrestrial origin due to its lack of welds or joints.

Reports also suggested that the Buga Sphere allegedly responded to Sanskrit mantras and Vedic chants.

According to Jaime Maussan on Univision, the new sphere recovered in Colombia weighs 13 kg (29 pounds), doesn't have the writing, contains optical fibers, and includes an unknown internal artifact not found in the original Buga sphere.



He also stated that they are cooperating… pic.twitter.com/QvavuwawP8 — Gonzalo Chavez (@gchavez101) May 14, 2026

Meanwhile, the Valdivia Sphere, weighing 13 kilogrammes (29 pounds), carries no Proto Sanskrit glyphs as compared to the Buga Sphere, Maussan said, but it has the same shape, construction, and surface etchings. It also has an unknown internal artifact not found in the original Buga sphere.

Maussan stated that both objects show identical advanced traits, and he is now cooperating with an American laboratory for testing.

CT Scans Raise More Questions Than Answers

Researchers connected to the case claim the sphere was later subjected to CT scans, revealing complex internal structures that some online commentators described as unusual.

Images reportedly from the scans show layered interiors, circular components, and symmetrical features that investigators say deserve further study.

The sphere allegedly contains equatorial grooves and small openings that some researchers speculated could involve fibre-optic-like materials.

However, investigators also revealed a major complication: the sphere had apparently already been cut open and resealed before the current research team obtained it.

Maussan reportedly warned viewers that because the object had been tampered with, scientists could not yet confirm whether it was authentic or possibly part of a hoax.

Researchers involved with the investigation said future scientific findings would remain private until they could be properly verified or definitively debunked.