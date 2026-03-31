At the early hours of Thursday, 2 April, skywatchers can witness the first major celestial event of the spring, the month's full pink moon across the United Kingdom, as it reaches its peak

While the name suggests a vivid, rosy transformation of the lunar surface, astronomers have clarified that the event won't actually show a literal colour change — a pink moon. More significantly, this particular celestial event serves as the 'Easter Deadline,' the astronomical marker that dictates the date of one of the year's most important holidays. Here's everything you need to know about April's full pink moon.

Why April's Full Pink Moon Isn't Actually Pink?

Read more NASA Finds Massive New Moon Crater From Rare 225-Meter Meteor, Threatening Manned Lunar Missions NASA Finds Massive New Moon Crater From Rare 225-Meter Meteor, Threatening Manned Lunar Missions

When skywatchers witnessed the April full pink moon, most of the time it leads to a degree of seasonal disappointment for those expecting a fuchsia-tinted moon, but, to tell you the truth, the moon retains its familiar golden-white hue and isn't actually pink.

The moniker was originally popularised by the Maine Farmers' Almanac, which drew on Native American lunar names, specifically those of the Algonquin people.

The 'Pink' refers to the blooming of Phlox subulata, a pink wildflower also known as 'moss pink' or 'mountain phlox,' which blankets the ground in North America during early spring. Other cultures historically referred to this lunar phase as the 'Egg Moon' or 'Sprouting Grass Moon,' reflecting the themes of rebirth and new life rather than any atmospheric shift in colour.

How does it Set the 'Easter Deadline'?

Read more Primark Confirms Store Closures Across UK This April: Here's Why and How It Will Affect You Primark Confirms Store Closures Across UK This April: Here's Why and How It Will Affect You

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the April full moon carries significant weight for the 2026 calendar. Known in religious circles as the Paschal Full Moon, it is the first full moon to occur after the spring equinox, which took place on 20 March.

Under the ecclesiastical rules established by the Council of Nicaea, the date of Easter is determined as the first Sunday following the Paschal Full Moon.

Because the 2026 Pink Moon arrives on a Thursday, the 'Easter Deadline' is met just in time for the holiday to be observed on Sunday, 5 April. Had the full moon occurred even a day before the equinox, Easter would have been delayed until the following month's lunar cycle. This alignment is particularly clear for 2026, helping fix the date of the holiday strictly according to the canonical lunar calendar.

When and How to See April's Full Pink Moon

BBC weather reported that the pink moon will reach its peak in the UK at 03:12 AM BST on Thursday. The outlet also said that a cold front is expected to move south across England and Wales on Wednesday night, bringing cloud and rain.

For the best view in the UK, experts recommend finding a location away from heavy light pollution shortly after moonrise on Wednesday evening. As reported by Telescope, the moon will be situated in the constellation Virgo and will appear near the bright star Spica, providing a brilliant celestial pairing for those with even basic binoculars.

Although the moon will not literally turn pink on 2 April, skywatchers can still expect a beautiful full moon.