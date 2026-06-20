British security chiefs are warning that children are increasingly being exposed to extremist grooming and violent online networks, with gaming platforms emerging as a major concern for investigators. Counter-terrorism officials say children now account for one in five terrorism-related arrests in the UK, highlighting how quickly online radicalisation risks are reaching younger age groups.

The warning comes as authorities examine networks such as '764,' an online group described by investigators and researchers as a satanic network accused of targeting vulnerable young people through gaming communities, messaging platforms and social media.

The concern is not limited to one group. Officials say younger children are increasingly appearing in safeguarding and counter-terrorism cases, showing how online manipulation has moved beyond traditional extremist spaces and into everyday digital environments.

Children Entering Terrorism Cases

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, the UK's head of counter-terrorism policing, said children now make up a significant proportion of terrorism-related arrests.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Taylor said police had arrested 40 children for terrorism-related offences, adding that the figure represented 'one in five of our arrests'.

'Ten years ago that was one in 20,' he said.

Taylor said authorities were now working with children through the Prevent programme, which aims to intervene before individuals become involved in terrorism.

'We have 10-year-olds in our Prevent programme. There are some really worrying statistics and it is incumbent on all of us – and it is not unique to the United Kingdom – to do everything we can to tackle that,' he said.

The comments reflect a major shift in the security landscape. Investigators are no longer focused only on teenagers who actively seek out extremist material, but also on younger children who may be approached and manipulated through online communities.

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The '764' Network

One of the networks drawing attention is '764', which has been described by investigators and online safety researchers as an extremist online group accused of exploiting vulnerable young people.

Authorities and researchers have linked the group to allegations involving coercion, blackmail, self-harm encouragement and child abuse material. Investigators say members have used online platforms to manipulate victims and pressure them into increasingly harmful behaviour.

The alleged methods have raised concern because they rely on platforms already familiar to many children, including gaming communities, private messaging services and social media channels.

Rather than operating only through hidden online spaces, groups accused of similar behaviour are increasingly using mainstream platforms where young users communicate every day.

Gaming Platforms Under Pressure

The concerns surrounding 764 form part of a broader warning about how online platforms are being exploited.

Taylor said almost 3,000 people referred to the Prevent programme had reported being groomed while using online gaming networks, suggesting the problem extends far beyond a single organisation or platform.

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance has previously warned that extremist groups use social media, gaming platforms and encrypted communication tools to reach younger audiences.

Officials say the nature of online radicalisation has changed. Instead of individuals searching for extremist communities themselves, some are now being approached directly through spaces designed primarily for entertainment and social interaction.

The National Crime Agency has also warned that criminals and extremist actors are increasingly moving away from traditional hidden networks and using mainstream internet platforms to identify and manipulate targets.

A Younger Threat Landscape

National Crime Agency chief Graeme Biggar said investigators were seeing children involved in cases at increasingly younger ages.

'We are seeing children appear in our casework at younger and younger ages,' Biggar said. 'We had a case come across our desk this week of 8-year-olds being groomed online through gaming platforms. Sadly, that is not unusual.'

He also highlighted cases involving teenagers accused of serious offences, including an alleged attempt to import a firearm and cyber-related crimes committed while suspects were still minors.

The challenge for authorities is balancing two realities: many children involved in these cases are victims of manipulation, while a smaller number may also become involved in serious offending.

Protecting Children Online

The growing concern around networks such as 764 reflects a wider challenge for governments, technology companies and families.

For parents, the warning is that gaming platforms, private chats and online communities can create opportunities for both connection and exploitation. Children do not necessarily need to enter suspicious websites to encounter harmful individuals or material.

Counter-terrorism officials say early intervention remains essential as online grooming methods continue to evolve.

The warning from UK security chiefs ultimately reflects a changing threat landscape. The same digital spaces that allow children to socialise and play can also be exploited by those seeking to manipulate them, forcing authorities to rethink how online risks are identified and addressed.