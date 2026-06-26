The Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are reuniting for the Hulu series You Deserve to Know, sending fans of the beloved supernatural teen drama into a frenzy.

Dobrev and Wesley played Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, portraying a couple whose relationship got complicated when Elena fell for Stefan's brother, Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder. The Stefan-Elena-Damon love triangle went on to become one of television's most iconic love triangles.

Welsey remained on the show throughout its eight-season run, while Dobrev starred in the first six seasons before returning for the series finale.

You Deserve to Know reunites the two actors on screen nine years after the popular CW drama ended.

What Is 'You Deserve to Know' About?

Hulu's You Deserve to Know is based on the 2025 thriller book of the same name written by Aggie Blum Thompson. Alex Cooper's Unwell and Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment will be producing the series.

According to the official logline, the series 'follows three suburban couples — next door neighbors and best friends. When one of their husbands is murdered, a shocking trail of secrets is revealed, and their friendship cracks wide open.'

Dobrev and Wesley will play Gwen and Scott, respectively, who are two neighbors on opposite sides of a murder investigation. In addition to starring, both will also serve as executive producers.

Fans React to Dobrev and Wesley's Reunion

Dobrev and Wesley announced the project on their respective Instagram accounts, with Dobrev also commenting on Wesley's post, 'Some partnerships have eternal life.'

In The Vampire Diaries, Elena ultimately chose Damon over Stefan, leaving 'Stelena' fans heartbroken. Following news of Dobrev and Wesley's reunion project, many TVD fans, especially those who had hoped Elena would end up with Stefan, celebrated the announcement online.

The Stelena fans are about to rise from the dead🧛‍♀️😭 pic.twitter.com/eVeI9FSV1q — Amelia (@AmeliaPinkNurse) June 25, 2026

'OMG!!!!! ELENA AND STEFAN REUNION!!!!!!! Not literally Elena and Stefan but OMG!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍,' one commented on Dobrev's post, while another wrote, 'STELENA FOREVER. ❤️😭.'

Fans also shared their excitement on X. 'wait. wait. as a stelena girlie this is everything to me,' one user wrote, while another said, 'they did this for the stelena stans.'

Another fan declared, 'The Stelena fans are about to rise from the dead,' while another wrote, 'My Stelena heart is screaming... They've got insane chemistry so I can't wait to see this.'

OMG OUR STEFAN AND ELENA ARE BACK TOGETHER 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4RSQFDDiGL — Juan ꕤ (@petalbuteras) June 25, 2026

Back in 2019, Dobrev reflected on working with Wesley, revealing that they initially did not get along.

'I respected Paul Wesley; I didn't like Paul Wesley,' she said on an episode of the Directionally Challenged podcast, hosted by fellow The Vampire Diaries alum Kayla Ewell.

Dobrev added that one day Wesley approached her and said, 'Ten years from now when we're not on this show, you're going to really miss me. Like you're going to miss these times and you're gonna look back and this is gonna be the good ol' days and we'll appreciate each other in 10 years.'

Looking back, the actress said that Wesley was 'so f****** right' and that she never thought he would become one of her best friends.