Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo has been left mourning the devastating loss of his wife and two young children after they were found dead following a frantic 72-hour search triggered by Venezuela's catastrophic twin earthquakes.

As tributes poured in from across the football world, many readers were left asking the same question: where was Trejo when the disaster unfolded?

The answer reveals the cruel twist that kept the Deportivo La Guaira player separated from his family as rescuers searched desperately for survivors in the aftermath of one of Venezuela's deadliest natural disasters.

Where Was Lucas Trejo?

Questions surrounding Lucas Trejo's whereabouts have emerged following the tragedy. According to Sport Bible, the Argentine footballer was in Caracas with his club, Deportivo La Guaira, for a league match when the earthquakes struck.

While Trejo was away on professional duty, his wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aarón and Ainhoa, were caught in the disaster. The distance between the footballer and his family meant he could do little but wait as emergency crews and volunteers searched for survivors over the following three days.

Deportivo La Guaira later shared a public message of support after the family's deaths were confirmed.

'From the #DLG we join the grief that overwhelms player Lucas Trejo, for the sensitive passing of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and of his children, Aarón and Ainhoa Trejo,' the club wrote on social media. 'Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones.'

Lucas Trejo's Family Found After 72-Hour Search

Read more 10 Photos of Lucas Trejos' Wife and Children Before the Venezuela Earthquake Claimed Their Lives 10 Photos of Lucas Trejos' Wife and Children Before the Venezuela Earthquake Claimed Their Lives

The search for Trejo's family involved footballers, relatives, pastors and members of the local community.

Fellow footballer Edson Tortolero confirmed the devastating outcome in a statement shared on his Instagram Stories after the bodies were recovered.

'We inform all the people of Venezuela and Argentina that the bodies of Lucas Trejo's family members have been found,' Tortolero wrote. 'We thank everyone for their support and ask for the utmost respect for his family during this time.'

He added: 'We pray for eternal life for them. We also thank the family members, pastors, players and fellow fans who came to offer support.'

Final Family Photo Shared Before Tragedy

Just hours before rescue teams located his family, Trejo shared a photograph of himself with Yanina Maranella and their two children cuddled together on a sofa via his Instagram Stories.

The image has since become a poignant reminder of the family before disaster struck. There is no indication that the photograph was taken immediately before the earthquakes, but it was posted during the desperate search that gripped supporters in both Venezuela and Argentina.

Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Continues to Rise

The deaths of Trejo's wife and children form part of a much wider humanitarian disaster caused by the powerful Venezuela earthquakes.

According to Jorge Rodríguez, president of Venezuela's National Assembly, the official death toll has risen to 1,430. More than 2,300 people have been injured, while over 3,000 have been left homeless as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

Informamos a la población que hasta este 27 de junio, lamentablemente contabilizamos 1.430 fallecidos, 3.238 personas heridas, 3.142 familias damnificadas que están siendo atendidas en refugios y hemos realizado más de 12 mil atenciones en zonas de desastre. pic.twitter.com/PfT6t6pqtZ — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) June 27, 2026

The tragedy has also affected other members of the country's football community. Marítimo de La Guaira player Héctor Bello announced that his wife, Andrea Bello, died while shielding their one-year-old daughter, Alana, during the earthquakes.

In an emotional tribute shared on Instagram, Bello described his late wife as the family's 'favourite hero' and vowed to tell their daughter how she gave her life protecting her child.