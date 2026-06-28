Heartbreaking tributes to the family of Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo have become a focal point as the world absorbs the human cost of the Venezuela earthquakes. The 38-year-old defender spent 74 desperate hours searching the rubble of La Guaira before his club, Marítimo de La Guaira, confirmed on Saturday night that his wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children had lost their lives.

Tragedy struck on Wednesday when a double earthquake, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, decimated towns across the country. Rescue efforts have intensified since the tremors hit, with authorities reporting nearly 70,000 people missing, 3,238 injured and an official death toll of at least 1,430.

Read more Who Was Lucas Trejos' Wife? Venezuela Earthquake Claims Her Life Just Two Months After Her Birthday Who Was Lucas Trejos' Wife? Venezuela Earthquake Claims Her Life Just Two Months After Her Birthday

A Desperate Search Following The Devastation

Edson Tortolero, a fellow player and friend, shared the tragic update. Club Sport Marítimo La Guaira then released a statement: 'Club Sport Marítimo La Guaira deeply mourns the loss suffered by Lucas Trejo's family; we ask for respect for his relatives and teammates. After a 74-hour search, they were found deceased.'

The destruction prompted urgent search efforts through the rubble. Reports in Argentina indicated that Trejo's father and brother flew in to assist in the agonising search.

In April, Yana posted an emotional birthday tribute to her husband that now carries a devastating weight: 'It's a blessing for us as a family to have you and to move forward together in our shared purpose! With you, everything is always easier and more beautiful.'

Trejo is not the only athlete mourning a massive loss. Former Venezuelan Major League Baseball player Gorkys Hernandez announced on Saturday that his wife, Deisy, had died. She was staying in a hotel alongside families of other La Guaira Delfines players when the building collapsed.

Hernandez shared his grief openly: 'Queen of my life, you are and always will be the most beautiful, lovely, precious, the best woman in the world, the one who always found a way to lift me up in bad times. You were and are the most beautiful woman in my life. You will always be with me, at every hour and in every moment. Fly high, my princess, my queen. May God have you in his glory and guide me to keep going and lift up our family.'

Rising Toll In The Disaster Zone

Top lawmaker Jorge Rodríguez described the double tremor as the most disastrous event the country has suffered in 123 years. While the geological epicentres were in the state of Yaracuy, the coastal area of La Guaira, near Caracas, became the centre of the destruction, where buildings simply crumpled into the earth.

Authorities blocked access to La Guaira on Friday night, saying that heavy traffic was hampering search operations. Official permits are now required to enter the disaster zone. Rodríguez confirmed on state television that over 14,000 members of the military and police are patrolling the coast.

The UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, stated that search and rescue teams from at least 17 countries are mobilising to help locate survivors.

Glimmers Of Hope Amid The Devastation

Despite the rising death toll and an estimated 3,100 families seeking refuge in shelters, a few rescues have offered relief. Emergency responders pulled two 11-year-old boys alive from destroyed buildings hours apart.

In another rescue, workers spent 32 hours reaching a trapped newborn baby under a collapsed structure. Video footage captured crews clearing debris and handing the infant to a man believed to be the father. The baby's mother was also rescued alive, according to AFP.

During a visit by Rodríguez to a flattened Caracas neighbourhood, residents shouted that the government was doing nothing, chanting for officials to get out. As the dust settles across the coastal towns, thousands of families continue their agonising wait for news of their loved ones.