An Argentine footballer has lost his wife and two young children in the Venezuela earthquakes after rescuers recovered their bodies beneath the rubble of the family home he had desperately searched for days, refusing to give up hope they had somehow survived.

Lucas Trejo, a 38-year-old defender, was at his team's training camp in Caracas when the earthquakes struck on Wednesday, 24 June. He rushed back to the family home in Playa Grande, La Guaira, roughly 18 miles from the capital, only to find the building reduced to rubble. Over the following days, he searched through the debris alongside friends, team-mates and relatives who had travelled from Argentina, while appeals were made for heavy machinery to speed up the rescue effort.

The search ultimately ended over the weekend when rescuers recovered the lifeless bodies of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and their two children, Aaron and Ainhoa. The heartbreaking discovery came shortly after Trejo had reposted a family photograph alongside a heartfelt birthday tribute he had originally written in April, unaware that the search would soon end in tragedy.

News of the tragedy prompted an outpouring of support from across the South American football community. Among those who paid tribute was Trejo's close friend, Edson Tortolero.

'Today my heart breaks into a thousand pieces,' Tortolero said. 'There are no words that can ease so much pain. I ask God to give Lucas strength to endure this unimaginable loss.'

Trejo's club, Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira, also offered its condolences to the 38-year-old defender.

'We join the grief that overwhelms player Lucas Trejo for the passing of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and of his children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo,' the club said in an official statement. 'Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones.'

Lucas Trejo Races Home to a Scene of Devastation

Read more Lucas Trejo's Location Revealed After Venezuela's Deadly Earthquakes Killed Footballer's Wife and 2 Kids Lucas Trejo's Location Revealed After Venezuela's Deadly Earthquakes Killed Footballer's Wife and 2 Kids

Trejo's brother-in-law, Ricardo Ardiles, was among the relatives who travelled to Venezuela to help search for the missing family after the earthquake.

'What he found was a horrific scene,' Ardiles said. 'He found absolutely nothing of what the building itself had been. Our hope is that they weren't in there.'

Trejo joined rescuers searching through the debris as friends and team-mates continued appealing online for more heavy machinery to help clear the rubble. Even as each passing day brought no answers, he refused to abandon hope that his family would be found alive.

On Saturday, 27 June, Trejo reposted a family photograph alongside a heartfelt birthday tribute he had originally written in April.

'It is a blessing for us as a family to have you and to move forward in the purpose we have together! With you everything is easier and more beautiful always,' his post read.

The search ultimately ended when rescuers recovered the bodies of Yanina, Aaron and Ainhoa from beneath the collapsed home.

Trejo's family are among the victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela's northern coast, where emergency crews remain engaged in rescue and recovery efforts.

Football Community Left in Mourning

Trejo's devastating loss was one of several tragedies to affect the football community during the earthquakes.

Among those who also died was 18-year-old Yimvert Berrotean, who represented Venezuela at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Doha earlier this year. According to the Venezuelan Football Federation and the players' respective clubs, Víctor Palacios and Razan Sijaa also lost their lives in the disaster.

The partner of another player, Héctor Bello, also died while protecting their toddler during the earthquake, Bello revealed on social media.

'I'll make sure to remind our baby girl how wonderful you were and how much you loved her,' Bello wrote on Instagram.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the football community, Trejo's story has become one of the disaster's most heartbreaking, with the Argentine defender enduring the unimaginable loss of the family he spent days searching for beneath the rubble.