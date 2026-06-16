After a two-year wait, the first reviews for House of the Dragon Season 3 have finally arrived, and critics seem to agree that HBO may have finally delivered the season fans have been waiting for.

While Season 2 received criticism for its slower pace and controversial finale, many reviewers say the new season wastes no time throwing viewers straight into the war that has been building since the show began.

From huge dragon battles to stronger character moments, the early reactions suggest Season 3 is bigger, bloodier and more confident than anything the series has done before.

Critics Say Season 3 Delivers The Payoff Fans Wanted

One of the biggest complaints surrounding Season 2 was that it spent much of its run building towards major events without fully delivering them.

Read more 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Trailer Teases Bloody War—Here Are the Major Deaths You Can Expect 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Trailer Teases Bloody War—Here Are the Major Deaths You Can Expect

Mashable described the previous season's ending as feeling more like 'a puff of smoke' than a true finale after teasing conflict for so long.

However, the publication said the first four episodes of Season 3 more than make up for that frustration.

According to reviewer Belen Edwards, the new season 'manages to make up for Season 2's finale and then some,' delivering both spectacular action and emotional consequences.

Several other critics echoed the same sentiment, with many suggesting the story finally feels like it is moving at the pace fans expected.

'House of the Dragon' Cranks Up the Action in a Less Sleepy Season 3: TV Review https://t.co/XgTM60hUtr — Variety (@Variety) June 15, 2026

The Battle Of The Gullet Is Already Being Called One Of The Franchise's Best Battles

Much of the praise has centred around the Battle of the Gullet, one of the most anticipated moments from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

The battle arrives in the season premiere and has already been described as one of the most ambitious action sequences ever attempted in the Game of Thrones universe.

Mashable called it a 'dazzling set piece' that sets a new bar for Westerosi action, praising its mix of naval warfare, dragons and emotional scenes.

Meanwhile, GamesRadar described the opening as 'the most explosive start to a Westeros-set season to date,' highlighting the scale of the battle and its huge impact on the war between Team Black and Team Green.

The praise follows comments from showrunner Ryan Condal, who previously revealed that producing the sequence was equivalent to making a major franchise movie.

Speaking to TV Insider, Condal said:

'This one episode was the effort equivalent of making a major franchise movie.'

Rhaenyra Finally Takes Centre Stage

Another theme running through almost every review is Emma D'Arcy's performance as Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Several critics believe the character finally becomes the true centre of the story after spending much of Season 2 reacting to events around her.

Mashable praised D'Arcy's portrayal of Rhaenyra's grief, anger and growing willingness to embrace violence, describing the performance as one of the season's highlights, delivering 'most devastating moments.'

GamesRadar also noted that the renewed focus on Rhaenyra helps address criticism from viewers who felt the character was underused in previous seasons.

Variety similarly highlighted the continuing relationship between Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower, describing their scenes together as some of the strongest moments in the new season first half 'since season 1's time jump.'

Some Critics Are Calling It The Best Season Yet

Perhaps the biggest endorsement came from GamesRadar, which suggested Season 3 could be the strongest Westeros-set television in years.

The publication wrote that, based on the first four episodes, 'this could be the best season of a Westeros-set show in over a decade.'

The Hollywood Reporter also singled out Episodes 3 and 4 as standout instalments, calling them its favourite House of the Dragon episodes so far.

Meanwhile, Decider described the first four episodes as 'dazzling spectacles, full of raw human drama, and some of the most jaw-dropping action sequences ever seen on television.'

Critics also praised newcomer James Norton as Ormund Hightower, with several reviewers highlighting him as one of the season's most interesting additions.

Rotten Tomatoes Score Gives Fans Another Reason To Be Excited

The early reviews have also translated into an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the time of writing, House of the Dragon Season 3 holds a perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes based on the first published reviews.

Several reviewers have praised the show's faster pace, larger-scale battles and stronger focus on key characters such as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

MovieWeb's Melody McCune wrote: 'Strap in, folks. It's all sword-clashing, fire-breathing action from here on out, with a smattering of political machinations for good measure.'

Meanwhile, Beyond The Trailer's Grace Randolph described Season 3 as 'truly worthy of flying the Game of Thrones banner,' praising Emma D'Arcy's performance and calling it 'adult medieval fantasy at its best,' after 'a frustrating S2.'

The strong Rotten Tomatoes debut adds to growing optimism that Season 3 could become the best-reviewed chapter of House of the Dragon so far.

Not Every Review Is Completely Positive

Despite the positive reaction, some reviewers noted that the series still struggles with a few familiar problems.

The Hollywood Reporter argued that House of the Dragon can occasionally feel overcrowded, with multiple storylines competing for attention.

Mashable also pointed out that some supporting characters remain underused, with figures such as Criston Cole taking a back seat during the opening episodes.

However, even the more critical reviews agreed that Season 3 feels far more focused and confident than its predecessor.

Fans Have Reason To Be Excited

The early verdict paints a clear picture: House of the Dragon may have finally found the momentum fans have been waiting for.

With the Battle of the Gullet already earning rave reviews, Emma D'Arcy received some of the strongest praise of the show's run. Anticipation for the June 21 premiere is now higher than ever.

After a divisive Season 2 finale, it appears HBO's fantasy epic is ready to remind viewers why the world of Westeros became one of television's biggest phenomena in the first place.