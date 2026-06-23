A promotional billboard for House of the Dragon in the Philippines briefly caused confusion online after some residents reportedly contacted firefighters, believing the display was actually on fire. The billboard used a special effect designed to make it appear as though flames were spreading across the advertisement, but the 'fire' was only part of the marketing stunt for HBO's fantasy series.

A social media post about the incident quickly gained attention, with fans joking about the misunderstanding while also praising the speed of the emergency response.

One commenter wrote, 'but also on the bright side it's reassuring that our firefighters here do respond like lightning fast,' sharing that the mistake also showed public confidence in emergency services.

they called the fire department bc they thought the #hotd promotional billboard was on fire HELPPPAJSDJADJ pic.twitter.com/2ftzrlIDwB — koyuki is watching hotd (@queerdowager) June 23, 2026

However, not everyone online was convinced the incident was simply an innocent misunderstanding. Some users questioned whether the dramatic firefighter's arrival to put out the billboard's fire was deliberately designed to generate attention for the show.

The timing comes as House of the Dragon returns for its third season, continuing the brutal Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The series, created for HBO by Ryan Condal and based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, follows the battle between rival factions of House Targaryen as they fight over control of the Iron Throne.

HOTD Season 3 Starts Streaming

Season 3 follows the fallout from the previous instalment, which ended with tensions between Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon II escalating further. The new episodes push the conflict deeper into open warfare, with major battles expected as the Blacks and Greens move closer to full-scale confrontation.

The season also brings back key characters, including Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and Aemond Targaryen, while introducing new figures into the expanding conflict.

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Production began in 2025, with filming taking place in the UK before moving into post-production ahead of its 2026 release.

But one of the major storylines expected to shape the season is the growing cost of the war. Unlike the political manoeuvring that dominated parts of the earlier episodes, the Targaryen struggle is moving towards larger military clashes involving dragons, armies, and competing claims to power.

Reports around the season have shown the importance of major battles from George R.R. Martin's source material, including the Battle of the Gullet.

An Accidental Promotion in the Philippines

So far, online reactions to the new season have been mixed but highly engaged.

Some viewers praised the episode for finally moving the story into a more action-heavy phase, while others debated creative changes from the source material. Discussions on fan forums showed viewers split over whether certain events worked better as a season opener or would have been more effective as a previous season finale.

For HBO, the challenge is keeping the popularity of the Game of Thrones franchise alive while telling a story that focuses on characters whose struggle is moving towards a tragic outcome. However, the network may have received an unexpected boost in the Philippines after the fake fire incident involving the House of the Dragon billboard attracted attention and became an unplanned promotional moment.