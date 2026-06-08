Donald Trump's latest NBC News interview ended in a tense confrontation after journalist Kristen Welker pressed him on election claims, his promise of 'no new wars' and the political fallout from his own rhetoric. What began as a wide-ranging discussion on the economy, Iran and foreign policy ultimately concluded with the president abruptly ending the exchange, turning a policy-focused interview into a story about the interview itself.

The sit-down, recorded in Wisconsin and aired on Sunday, quickly generated discussion online. Critics seized on both Trump's increasingly combative responses and clips they claimed showed the president appearing uncomfortable during portions of the interview, while supporters dismissed those interpretations and accused opponents of amplifying routine moments for political effect.

Welker : “You promised.”

Trump: “I guaranteed nothing.”

End of story.



Trump wasn’t taking the bait. — Dr.Ankit choudhary (@ankitkhardia) June 7, 2026

LIAR!! He made it part the central part of his campaign! NO NEW WARS! THE PRO-PEACE PRESIDENT! This is so easily proven via numerous rallies, interviews, etc..he's destroyed the movement & is now America Last, he can fuck off into eternity for what he's done to this country! pic.twitter.com/O2Q58s7Iwv — Michelle #AmericaOnly🇺🇲 (@MichelleRM68) June 7, 2026

Welker Presses Trump on Election Claims

Welker was not simply moving through a list of policy questions. Throughout the interview, she repeatedly challenged Trump on claims that NBC later described as false, misleading or unsupported. Following the broadcast, the network published both a full transcript and an accompanying fact-check highlighting several disputed assertions made during the discussion.

Much of the exchange centred on Trump's longstanding allegations of election fraud. Welker pressed him on repeated claims that the 2020 presidential election and California's primary system had been manipulated, asking what evidence supported those assertions.

🚨Trump Goes SCORCHED EARTH on California’s Elections, then WALKS OFF Interview Leaving Kristen Welker HUMILIATED



“It was a dirty election and it’s happening again in California… Do you think it's appropriate that they have an election and five days later they're nowhere close… pic.twitter.com/xOv9uNYo9E — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2026

The interview also turned to Trump's previous campaign pledge to avoid new military conflicts. When Welker asked what had changed about his promise of 'no new wars,' Trump rejected the premise of the question. 'I didn't guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military in the world?' he replied.

Welker: One of your consistent campaign promises was no new wars going all of the way back to 2015. Did you break that promise to the American people?



Trump: No.



Welker: You insisted no new wars…



Trump: I didn't guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military… pic.twitter.com/ZBFUWVwBzk — Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2026

The answer quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the interview. Critics argued it sidestepped the substance of Welker's question, while supporters viewed it as a defence of maintaining military strength in an increasingly unstable world.

From Policy Questions to Media Grievances

As the interview continued, the discussion increasingly shifted away from policy and towards Trump's long-running complaints about media coverage.

When Welker returned to questions about election claims and supporting evidence, Trump responded by criticising major news organisations rather than directly addressing the allegations. He accused several networks of unfair treatment and broadened the criticism beyond NBC.

The exchange reflected a familiar pattern in Trump's political career. Faced with scrutiny over contested claims, he frequently redirects attention towards what he describes as media bias and institutional hostility.

Supporters argue that approach reflects legitimate frustration with mainstream news coverage. Critics contend it allows him to avoid engaging with difficult questions. By the latter stages of the interview, the disagreement over facts had evolved into a broader dispute about credibility itself.

For someone who constantly says he has all the proof, he seems remarkably eager to leave whenever anyone asks to actually see it 🤦‍♂️😂

Nothing screams confidence in your argument quite like calling the interviewer "crooked or stupid" and walking away.@grok if the evidence is so… — chiky handler (@chiky_handlr) June 7, 2026

Walkout Dominates the Headlines

The defining moment came when Trump removed his microphone and decided to end the interview. As he stood up, he launched a final criticism of Welker and several television networks.

'You're crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN,' Trump said. 'One-sided crooked networks. Let's call it quits, because I've had enough.'

WOW -- Trump crashes out and cuts his interview with Welker short as she presses him on his lack of evidence for claiming elections are rigged



"You're either crooked or you're stupid. Let's call it quits. Because I've had enough. Thank you darling," he tells her."



"I traveled… pic.twitter.com/qQaNIDnX4y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

Before leaving, he briefly touched Welker on the shoulder and added, 'Thank you, darling. Have a good time.' The walkout immediately became the dominant post-interview talking point. Critics described the exchange as damaging and argued Trump appeared unable or unwilling to defend some of his claims under sustained questioning. Supporters, meanwhile, praised him for pushing back against what they viewed as an adversarial interview.

Those competing interpretations helped fuel a wider online debate. Some commentators characterised the episode as an embarrassing moment for the White House, while others argued it demonstrated Trump's willingness to confront hostile media environments rather than submit to them.

Why the Interview Resonated

The broader significance of the interview lies in how quickly substantive policy discussions were eclipsed by the confrontation itself.

Read more 10 Photos of Kristen Welker: The Meet the Press Host Trump Called 'Crooked' Before Walking Out 10 Photos of Kristen Welker: The Meet the Press Host Trump Called 'Crooked' Before Walking Out

NBC had promoted the conversation as an opportunity to discuss the economy, the conflict involving Iran and broader questions about America's role abroad. Instead, much of the coverage that followed centred on disputed election claims, the network's fact-checking and Trump's decision to walk away before the interview had fully concluded.

That outcome reflects a dynamic that has followed Trump throughout his political career. Discussions that begin with policy frequently become dominated by debates over elections, media credibility and personal grievances, particularly when challenged by interviewers.

Whether viewed as defiance or evasion, the ending ensured the interview would be remembered less for its policy content than for the clash that brought it to a close. For Trump, a president who has long cast his battles with the media as part of his political identity, the confrontation offered another reminder of how quickly those disputes can overshadow the message he intends to deliver.