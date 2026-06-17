Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston are reportedly dating.

Ever since Prime Video's hit hockey romance series was released, fans noticed chemistry between the two co-stars. In Off Campus, Abdalla plays Allie Hayes, Hannah's (Ella Bright) best friend, while Heuston plays Justin Kohl, Hannah's crush.

Speculation about Abdalla and Heuston stemmed from their Off Campus press appearances, where the two were frequently paired together despite their characters barely interacting in the series.

There was little evidence behind the fan theories beyond their playful interactions during interviews and the fact that they seemed to often pose next to each other in cast photos. Some videos online also showed Heuston and Abdalla at the airport together, as well as Heuston helping Abdalla get up.

Speculation intensified after Abdalla ended her relationship with ex-fiancé Jake Short. Now, the rumours appear to have escalated beyond fan theories, with an Australian radio show claiming to have insider information suggesting the two stars are dating.

Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston Reportedly Dating

2DayFM Breakfast with Nath & Emma, an Australian radio show, said it had sources claiming Abdalla and Heuston are dating.

'TikTok is flooded with fan theories that they are dating because they're always super flirty in interviews, they sit close to each other, they always end up being next to each other, they giggle at each other's jokes, all that kind of thing,' said host Emma Chow.

'I want to say that we have a bit of an exclusive here... We have our own sources that say that it is true,' Chow added.

Chow then invited the show's producer, Caitlin 'CJ' Jennings, to share how she came across the information.

'So, one of my friends works at a high-end luxury brand, and someone very close to Josh Heuston attended a show for that luxury brand and the rumours have now spread. That person may have confirmed it,' the producer said.

Neither Abdalla nor Heuston has publicly responded to the dating rumours.

Past Relationships of Abdalla and Heuston

Abdalla was previously in a relationship with Disney actor Jake Short for five years. They met on the set of Hulu's Sex Appeal in 2021, where they quickly formed a connection while filming.

They got engaged in 2025, but in June 2026, a representative for Abdalla confirmed that the Off Campus star and Short are no longer together.

'Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect,' the rep told US Weekly.

Following news of their breakup, a video resurfaced online in which Short called Abdalla a 'b—' during a podcast appearance.

The actor faced backlash and later released a statement, saying, 'I made a disrespectful, juvenile joke in a clip that recirculated this week. It's imperative to me that I take accountability as I am aware that it was inappropriate.'

Heuston, on the other hand, previously dated Australian model and influencer Cartia Mallan and was linked to Australian model and DJ Carla Martinez in January 2023.

Heuston will not be returning in Off Campus Season 2 due to scheduling conflicts. Abdalla, meanwhile, will take the lead in Season 2 alongside co-star Stephen Kalyn.