A new era of British men's tennis may have just announced itself, with Wimbledon now less than a week away.

For years, Sir Andy Murray carried the weight of British tennis on his shoulders. Now, the three-time Grand Slam champion believes he may have found the player capable of taking over that responsibility.

Sir Andy Murray, arguably Britain's greatest male tennis player, is coaching world No 113 Jack Draper as the young Brit returns to competitive tennis. Once ranked No 4 in the world, Draper had been away from the tour since the Barcelona Open in April, but returned to action at Eastbourne this week, winning his first-round match against Marcos Giron 6-4, 7-6 (5) with Murray watching from the courtside box.

The two have been working together since May 2026, and Murray's verdict on Draper was short but powerful: 'He's bloody good.'

Murray's Wimbledon Successor?

After pulling out of the cinch Championships at Queen's Club, Draper had been training at the LTA's National Tennis Centre and said his body was on the mend ahead of Eastbourne.

'Jack is supposed to be playing in Eastbourne next week,' Murray said at Queen's Club before the tournament. 'He's been training and getting ready for that. He's been on the court most days for the last few weeks.'

That prediction proved correct. Draper won on his return, drawing inspiration from Murray's own reputation for grinding out victories under pressure. Speaking after the match, Draper said he had drawn on his new coach's example to see out a nervy finish.

Murray has now coached Draper courtside for the first time and insisted he had no problems taking on the role. After retiring in 2024 following the Paris Olympics, Murray was clear with Draper on what he could and could not offer.

'I still want to be able to pick my kids up from school, drop them off at home,' he said. 'If that wasn't something that worked for him, then that was also absolutely fine. But I said I'd still love to help you if you would like that.'

Why Murray Believes In Draper

For Murray, the decision to back Draper is not simply about giving advice to another British player. It is about recognising a talent he believes has the ability to compete at the very top of the sport.

Draper has already shown glimpses of that potential, reaching a career-high world No 4 ranking and proving he has the game to challenge the best players in the world when fully fit.

However, injuries have repeatedly interrupted his progress. After breaking into the upper levels of men's tennis, Draper found himself battling his way back once again, with his latest setback raising questions over whether he can maintain consistency throughout a full season.

That is where Murray's experience could prove invaluable.

The Pressure of Carrying British Tennis

The three-time Grand Slam champion knows better than most the physical and mental demands of being Britain's leading male player.

After ending the country's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men's singles champion in 2013, Murray understands the pressure that comes with carrying the hopes of an entire nation.

Now, Draper has the opportunity to step into that role.

But while Murray's backing provides a major confidence boost, Wimbledon will bring a different challenge entirely. The British No 1 will not only be fighting opponents on the court, but also the expectations that come with returning as his country's most watched player on the grandest grass-court stage in the world.

Draper is due to compete in the second round at Eastbourne before heading to the All England Club, where Wimbledon begins on Monday, 29 June. It will be his first appearance at the Championships with Sir Andy Murray in his corner.